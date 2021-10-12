Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Poteau takes lead in county

Oct 12, 2021
Poteau has moved into first place among LeFlore County football teams for average points scored and fewest average points allowed.

The Pirates are 5-1 and should be able to pad their statistics in Friday’s game against winless Stilwell.

Poteau averages 41 points per game on offense, edging out previous leader Arkoma, which averages 39.6 points per game.

On defense, the Pirates only allow 15 points per game. Pocola is second at 19.1 points per game.

