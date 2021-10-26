Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Poteau still second in poll

ByCraig Hall

Oct 26, 2021
Poteau’s Dax Collins scores a touchdown in Friday’s win over Muldrow. Photo by JOHN SULLIVAN.

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Jenks (11) (7-1) 55           1
  2. Union (7-1) 44           2
  3. Broken Arrow (5-3) 26           4
  4. Owasso (6-2) 21           3
  5. Mustang (5-3) 13           NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 4. Norman North 2.

Class 6A Division II

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Bixby (11) (8-0) 55           1
  2. B.T. Washington (7-1) 41           2
  3. Choctaw (6-2) 32           T3
  4. Del City (7-1) 24           T3
  5. Stillwater (6-2) 12           5

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 1.

Class 5A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. McAlester (7) (8-0) 106 1
  2. Collinsville (4) (8-0) 101         2
  3. Lawton Mac (8-0) 85           3
  4. Carl Albert (5-2) 68           4
  5. Coweta (7-1) 67           5
  6. Ardmore (8-0) 62           6
  7. Guthrie (7-1) 43           7
  8. McGuinness (7-1) 31           8
  9. Pryor (7-1) 23 9
  10. Noble (6-2) 17           10

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 2.

Class 4A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Tuttle (10) (8-0) 109         1
  2. Poteau (7-1) 92           2
  3. Clinton (7-1) 86           3
  4. Cushing (7-1) 79           4
  5. Grove (1) (8-0) 74           5
  6. Bethany (7-1) 50           6
  7. Bristow (6-2) 41           8
  8. Wagoner (6-2) 27           9
  9. Broken Bow (7-1) 23           10
  10. Blanchard (6-2) 19           7

Others receiving votes: Elk City 3. Hilldale 2.

Class 3A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Holland Hall (9) (8-0) 108         1
  2. Lincoln Christian (2) (9-0) 100         2
  3. Heritage Hall (8-0) 88           3
  4. Stigler (7-1) 70           4
  5. Verdigris (7-1) 60           T5
  6. Seminole (7-1) 54           T5
  7. Berryhill (6-2) 44           7
  8. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 26           10
  9. Kingfisher (6-2) 21           8
  10. Sulphur (6-2) 21           9

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 5. Plainview 5. Vinita 3.

Class 2A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Washington (9) (8-0) 107         1
  2. Marlow (1) (8-0) 97           2
  3. Beggs (7-1) 82           3
  4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 75           4
  5. Vian (7-1) 59           5
  6. Rejoice Christian School (7-1) 51           6
  7. Victory Christian (1) (6-2) 43           7
  8. Eufaula (7-1) 36           8
  9. Metro Christian (5-3) 20           9
  10. Prague (7-1) 10           10

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Cascia Hall 6. Bethel 3. Jones 3. Kiefer 3. Antlers 2.

Class 1A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Ringling (10) (8-0) 109         1
  2. Gore (1) (8-0) 96           2
  3. Cashion (6-1) 89           3
  4. Okemah (7-0) 72           4
  5. Hooker (8-0) 63           5
  6. Tonkawa (7-1) 49           8
  7. Fairview (8-0) 38           10
  8. Pawhuska (6-2) 32           9
  9. Elmore City (8-0) 17           NR

(tie) Wayne        (7-1)      17           6

Others receiving votes: Mooreland 11. Morrison 7. Warner 4. Mounds 1.

Class B

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Laverne (9) (6-0) 53           1
  2. Dewar (1) (9-0) 43           2
  3. Davenport (1) (8-0) 34           3
  4. Velma-Alma (9-0) 20           4
  5. Balko-Forgan (7-1) 11 5

Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2.

Class C

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (8-0) 54           1
  2. Timberlake (1) (8-0) 45           2
  3. Tyrone (7-1) 30           3
  4. Waynoka (7-1) 21           4
  5. Bluejacket (5-2) 7              T5

Others receiving votes: Maud 7. Sasakwa 1.

