Poteau still second in poll

Poteau’s Dax Collins scores a touchdown in Friday’s win over Muldrow. Photo by JOHN SULLIVAN.

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

Jenks (11) (7-1) 55 1 Union (7-1) 44 2 Broken Arrow (5-3) 26 4 Owasso (6-2) 21 3 Mustang (5-3) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 4. Norman North 2.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

Bixby (11) (8-0) 55 1 B.T. Washington (7-1) 41 2 Choctaw (6-2) 32 T3 Del City (7-1) 24 T3 Stillwater (6-2) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

McAlester (7) (8-0) 106 1 Collinsville (4) (8-0) 101 2 Lawton Mac (8-0) 85 3 Carl Albert (5-2) 68 4 Coweta (7-1) 67 5 Ardmore (8-0) 62 6 Guthrie (7-1) 43 7 McGuinness (7-1) 31 8 Pryor (7-1) 23 9 Noble (6-2) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 2.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Tuttle (10) (8-0) 109 1 Poteau (7-1) 92 2 Clinton (7-1) 86 3 Cushing (7-1) 79 4 Grove (1) (8-0) 74 5 Bethany (7-1) 50 6 Bristow (6-2) 41 8 Wagoner (6-2) 27 9 Broken Bow (7-1) 23 10 Blanchard (6-2) 19 7

Others receiving votes: Elk City 3. Hilldale 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Holland Hall (9) (8-0) 108 1 Lincoln Christian (2) (9-0) 100 2 Heritage Hall (8-0) 88 3 Stigler (7-1) 70 4 Verdigris (7-1) 60 T5 Seminole (7-1) 54 T5 Berryhill (6-2) 44 7 Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 26 10 Kingfisher (6-2) 21 8 Sulphur (6-2) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 5. Plainview 5. Vinita 3.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Washington (9) (8-0) 107 1 Marlow (1) (8-0) 97 2 Beggs (7-1) 82 3 Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 75 4 Vian (7-1) 59 5 Rejoice Christian School (7-1) 51 6 Victory Christian (1) (6-2) 43 7 Eufaula (7-1) 36 8 Metro Christian (5-3) 20 9 Prague (7-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Cascia Hall 6. Bethel 3. Jones 3. Kiefer 3. Antlers 2.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

Ringling (10) (8-0) 109 1 Gore (1) (8-0) 96 2 Cashion (6-1) 89 3 Okemah (7-0) 72 4 Hooker (8-0) 63 5 Tonkawa (7-1) 49 8 Fairview (8-0) 38 10 Pawhuska (6-2) 32 9 Elmore City (8-0) 17 NR

(tie) Wayne (7-1) 17 6

Others receiving votes: Mooreland 11. Morrison 7. Warner 4. Mounds 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

Laverne (9) (6-0) 53 1 Dewar (1) (9-0) 43 2 Davenport (1) (8-0) 34 3 Velma-Alma (9-0) 20 4 Balko-Forgan (7-1) 11 5

Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (8-0) 54 1 Timberlake (1) (8-0) 45 2 Tyrone (7-1) 30 3 Waynoka (7-1) 21 4 Bluejacket (5-2) 7 T5

Others receiving votes: Maud 7. Sasakwa 1.