Poteau preps for events





By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The next few weekends will be busy with public events, the Poteau City Council was told Monday night.

Beginning this Thursday, Friends of Oklahoma motorcycle riders will be in the area for three days.

Octoberfest kicks off Saturday with live music and contests from 1-9 p.m. The family friendly event will cost $5 for adults and $3 for children. Contests will include a cornhole tournament and stein holding competition. Different German and domestic beers will be available. Proceeds will go to the city.

The following weekend will feature BalloonFest. Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Wages said about a dozen balloons are expected to begin arriving Thursday.

Volunteers are needed for various duties, Wages said. Anyone interested should contact the Chamber. She said the Chamber is offering to pay organized groups who volunteer. As always, the event will feature music, mud pits, monster trucks, a carnival and more.

The annual Halloween Walk for kids will be downtown from 3-5 p.m. the Friday before Halloween.

Wages said last weekend’s Fall Festival raised about $1,700 for the Humane Society and the Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament added $1,000 this year for two new scholarships.

The Frisco Trail Run drew about 400 competitors, about 300 who participated virtually.

In the business portion of the meeting, council members approved full-time benefits for Katie Mead in the General Government department and Jim Wiggington in the Sewer Department.

A resolution was approved renewing the city city’s bridge inspection contract with Circuit Engineering. Mayor Scotty White said new state rules allow the city to agree to the same company that performs bridge inspections for the county without having to put the job out for bids. Circuit Engineering has performed the inspections for the city for the past three years.

Get more: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter or subscribe to the Ledger.