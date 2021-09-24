Poteau girls go 2-0 in tournament

TAHLEQUAH – Poteau’s girls went 2-0 in the Northeastern Tournament Thursday, beating Sequoyah-Tahlequah, 7-1, and Glenpool, 10-5.

Poteau is 22-11 and plays Moore and Jenks Friday.

Against Sequoyah, Poteau gave up a run in the first inning, then shut out the opponents.

Annika Dill got the win. She went all five innings, allowing only three hits and one run with five strikeouts.

Dill also homered and doubled while going 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Briley Bowman homered and went 2-2 with two RBI and two runs, Kail Chitwood doubled and finished 1-3 with a run and Morgan Hagen doubled in a 1-3 outing with two RBI.

Poteau 10, Sequoyah 1

PHS 1 0 3 3 0—7 7 0

SHS 1 0 0 0 0—1 3 0

Against Glenpool, Poteau took control early by scoring eight runs in the first inning.

Bowman picked up the win, throwing four innings and allowing six hits and five runs, two earned, with a strikeout and a walk.

Dill homered and doubled again while going 2-3 with four RBI and two runs, Chitwood doubled twice and went 2-3 with a run, Maggie Wheat doubled while going 2-3 with a RBI and a run and Kennedy Cox doubled in a 1-3 outing with a RBI and a run.

Poteau 10, Glenpool 5

PHS 8 2 0 0—10 10 3

GHS 3 0 0 2—5 6 2

