Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Poteau gets revenge on Panama

ByCraig Hall

Sep 29, 2021 ,
WISTER – It took all season, but Poteau avenged a season-opening loss to Panama with a 9-1 victory Tuesday.

Poteau is 23-14. Panama is 17-15 and plays Fairland in a 2A regional tournament Thursday.

Annika Dill was the winning pitcher for Poteau. She went 4.2 innings, giving up one hit and a run while striking out eight and walking six.

Dill tripled and doubled and was 2-3 batting with two RBI and two runs, Parker Patterson tripled and went 2-3 with a RBI, Briley Bowman had a 2-3 outing with a RBI and Maggie Wheat finished 2-3 with two runs.

Kami Autrey took the loss for Panama. She pitched 4.2 innings and allowed seven hits and nine runs, seven earned, with four strikeouts and three walks. Krista Dotson pitched a third of an inning with one walk.

Ashley Montgomery got Panama’s lone hit and was 1-1 with a run scored.

