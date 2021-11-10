Poteau FFA chili cook-off slated Saturday

The Poteau Future Farmers of America (FFA) students will have a chili cook-off beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center cafeteria.

The cost to enter is $5, which includes chili samples from all the contestants, one people’s choice vote and one bowl of chili along with all the fixings and a drink.

There will be a dessert auction afterward.

To enter or for additional information, e-mail Poteau Public Schools FFA teacher Crystal Shipman at shipmanc@poteau.k12.ok.us.

