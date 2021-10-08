Poteau eliminated in regionals

VERDIGRIS – Poteau’s fast pitch softball team lost twice in a Class 4A regional tournament and was eliminated.

The Lady Pirates lost the opener, 7-3, to Berryhill and lost the second contest, 14-8, to Idabel. Poteau finished 23-16.

Poteau held Berryhill to only three hits, but the Lady Pirates were hurt by five errors.

Annika Dill took the loss for Poteau. She went all seven innings, allowing the three hits and seven runs, three earned, with four strikeouts and four walks.

Kennedy Cox doubled and was 2-3 with a run scored and Parker Patterson hit a home run and went 1-4 with a RBI and a run.

Berryhill 7, Poteau 3

BHS 1 0 3 0 2 0 1—7 3 3

PHS 0 0 0 2 1 0 0—3 5 5

Idabel scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away from the Lady Pirates in the second game.

The score was tied at 7, before Idabel scored the seven runs and held Poteau to one run in the seventh. Poteau again had more hits in the game, but also had six errors.

Dill pitched four innings and Briley Bowman went three. Dill allowed three hits and six runs, two earned, with four strikeouts and two walks. Bowman gave up six hits and eight runs, six earned, with one strikeout and six walks.

Patterson had a home run and a triple for Poteau and was 2-4 with two RBI and a run, Morgan Hagen homered and doubled and went 3-4 with three RBI and a run, Dill finished 2-4, Emery Lomon had a 2-4 game with three runs and Kail Chitwood homered and had a 1-2 game with a RBI and a run.

Idabel 14, Poteau 7

IHS 3 0 3 0 0 2 7—14 9 2

PHS 4 0 2 1 0 0 1—8 12 6

