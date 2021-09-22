Poteau, Dill put Muldrow in pickle

POTEAU – Poteau jumped ahead early and made it stand up in a 4-1 win over Muldrow in 4A-8 fast pitch softball action Tuesday.

The lady Pirates improve to 19-11 and 8-3 in district play. Muldrow, which dropped into a tie fpr first place with the loss, is 15-7 and 9-2.

Annika Dills got the win for Poteau. She went the distance, giving up seven hits and the one run, with three strikeouts and a walk.

Dill helped her cause by homering and doubling while going 2-3 with three RBI and two runs.

Poteau 4, Muldrow 1

MHS 0 0 1 0 0 0 0—1 7 0

PHS 0 0 3 0 1 0 x—4 7 1

Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.