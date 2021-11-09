Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

Poteau Board approves stipend

ByCraig Hall

Nov 9, 2021
Poteau

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau school board members approved a one-time $1,000 stipend for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Superintendent Don Sjoberg said the stipend was a way to recognize the risks employees are taking during the Covid pandemic, as well as help retain employees. Sjoberg said the staff’s efforts have enabled the district to offer a full program of in-person and virtual learning during the pandemic.

By Craig Hall

