Poteau Board approves stipend

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau school board members approved a one-time $1,000 stipend for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Superintendent Don Sjoberg said the stipend was a way to recognize the risks employees are taking during the Covid pandemic, as well as help retain employees. Sjoberg said the staff’s efforts have enabled the district to offer a full program of in-person and virtual learning during the pandemic.

