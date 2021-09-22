Poteau Board approves extra duty assignments

By DAVID SEELEY

The Poteau Daily News

POTEAU – The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education, in a meeting that lasted approximately 70 minutes, 62 of which were spent in an executive session, unanimously approved the 2021-22 athletic extra duty athletic assignments Tuesday night at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.

The 2021-22 extra duty athletic assignments were the only item on the board’s agenda Tuesday night.

“During the executive session, the board discussed the employment of individuals for extra duty (athletic) assignments,” Poteau Public Schools Board of Education President Ron Hall said at the end of the 62-minute executive session. “No other matters were discussed, and no votes were taken.”

Board member Ranada Adams made the motion to “reaffirm the 2021-2022 (extra duty) athletic assignments as published (in the PDF attachment that was sent out with the Tuesday night special meeting agenda Monday afternoon).”

During the executive session, Poteau football coach Greg Werner was asked by Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Sjoberg to address the board.

As for the meeting itself, there were around 25 to 30 parents and/or Poteau Pirates Quarterback Club members along with several members of Poteau Public Schools administration.

When the meeting ended, all those in attendance gave Werner their full support.

“I really don’t have much to say other than I’m glad it’s over,” Werner said at the end of the meeting outside the Bert Corr Administrative Building.

Sjoberg did not have much to say either after the meeting concluded.

“It’s a personnel issue,” Sjoberg said. “It’s a kind of ‘wait-and-see’ type of thing.”