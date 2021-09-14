Poteau board approves bid

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau school board members voted to accept a $2.2 million bid to renovate the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center at Monday’s September meeting.

Superintendent Don Sjoberg said the bid from Beshears Construction was the lowest responsible bid of four received. The project will be funded entirely from federal stimulus funds.

During public comments, Becky Adams urged members to keep in mind handicap access and better viewing and acoustics in the renovation.

She said the flat floor for the audience limited viewing the first few rows. She also said audience members and performers have been frustrated by poor sound equipment and acoustics.

Sjoberg said the renovation would bring the facility up to federal accessibility standards and would modify the space to amphitheater-style seating.

Another member of the public, Lisa Pate, was not allowed to speak on another item because of an issue with the posted agenda. Pate wanted to speak about a vote scheduled on the extra duty stipend list.

Board Vice President Matt McBee said Pate’s comments would have to be heard when the item was discussed, but because the agenda posted publicly did not include the position or the individual involved, it would have to be tabled until next month.

The board approved the estimate of needs for the 2021-22 school year, including $22,597,369 for the general fund, $3,544,959 for the building fund, $1,792,002 for the child nutrition fund and $852,215 for the sinking fund.

New guidelines dealing with the COVID pandemic were approved. Sjoberg said quarantine procedures were modified to give parents more opportunity to keep their children in class.

Students exposed to the virus will be asked to self-quarantine for at least five days. They also may take a rapid antibody test from a doctor or at the school. With negative results, they will be allowed in class.

Students showing COVID symptoms will be asked to see a doctor.

Three people were hired – Shelia Nichols, administrative aide; Edward Johnson, custodian; and Justin Harris, high school custodian.

Adjunct teacher status was approved for five people to allow them to teach subjects out of their accredited areas – Chase Caldwell, Jason Prescott, Lacey Mellor, Joey Marsh and Athena Farrell.

Several additions to the capital improvements plan were approved.

