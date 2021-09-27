Poteau 7th and 8th students for September

POTEAU – Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for September.
Seventh
Name: Gracyn Lum
Parents: Ashley Lum and Jeffrey Lum
Electives: keyboarding, leadership, choir.
She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and learn new things.”
Name: Caston Fox
Parents: Sarah Fox, Chad Fox
Electives: Athletics, FACTS, tech ed.
He likes school because: “I can use this opportunity to learn.”
Eighth grade
Name: Emma Hackler
Parents: Eric and Rachel Hackler
Electives: yearbook, athletics.
She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and learn.”
Name: Gavin Glaze
Parents: Brigett Saulsberry, Kyle Glaze
Electives: current events, athletics, weight lifting.
He likes school because: “I play football.”
