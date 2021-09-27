Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others Poteau

Poteau 7th and 8th students for September

ByCraig Hall

Sep 27, 2021

POTEAU – Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for September.

Seventh

Gracyn Lum

Name: Gracyn Lum

Parents: Ashley Lum and Jeffrey Lum

Electives: keyboarding, leadership, choir.

She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and learn new things.”

Caston Fox

Name: Caston Fox

Parents: Sarah Fox, Chad Fox

Electives: Athletics, FACTS, tech ed.

He likes school because: “I can use this opportunity to learn.”

Eighth grade

Emma Hackler

Name: Emma Hackler

Parents: Eric and Rachel Hackler

Electives: yearbook, athletics.

She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and learn.”

Gavin Glaze

Name: Gavin Glaze

Parents: Brigett Saulsberry, Kyle Glaze

Electives: current events, athletics, weight lifting.

He likes school because: “I play football.”

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history for 9-27-2021

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener Others

Heavener September students honored

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Poteau

Upper Elementary students of the week

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history for 9-27-2021

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Sooners drop to sixth in ranking

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

How they fared in Week Four

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall