Pocola Softball Sports

Pocola wins at Oktaha

ByCraig Hall

Sep 24, 2021
Softball

OKTAHA – Pocola completed the District 2A-6 championship with a 10-4 win at Oktaha Thursday.

The Lady Indians are 30-4 overall and wrap up district play with a 13-1 record. Pocola hosts Stigler in a non-district game Monday. Oktaha is 18-7 and 10-4.

Maci Maxwell got the win for Pocola. She went the distance and gave up five hits and four runs, one earned, with four strikeouts and four walks.

Alyssa Parker doubled and was 2-4 with two RBI and two runs, Riley Jerrell also doubled and wen 2-2 with two RBI and a run and Kylee Smith finished 2-4 with two runs.

Pocola 10, Oktaha 4

PHS 3 2 1 3 1—10 11 3

OHS 1 0 0 0 3—4 5 3

