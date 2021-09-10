Pocola sweeps game in tournament

MORRIS – Pocola bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Howe with two wins at the Morris Tournament Thursday.

The Lady Indians (20-3) defeated Stilwell, 3-1, and Checotah, 5-0.

Pocola opened with the win over Checotah.

Maxi Maxwell pitched the Lady Indians to the shutout. She allowed only one hit and no runs while striking out six and walking three.

Kylee Smith doubled and was 2-2 with three runs and Alyssa Parker doubled and went 1-3.

Against Stilwell, Pocola went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first and never allowed Stilwell back in the game.

Parker got the win for Pocola. She allowed two hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Bailey Lairamore went 2-2 with a run to lead Pocola’s offense.

Pocola 3, Stilwell 1

SHS 1 0 0 0 0—1 2 0

PHS 2 0 1 0 x—3 6 2