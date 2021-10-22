Pocola softball player, coach nab top honors

Pocola’s Alyssa Parker was the player of the year in District 2A-6 while her coach Eddie Combs was the coach of the year.

Howe’s Kalan Nye was the pitcher of the year and Pocola’s Mika Scott was the defensive player of the year.

Other Pocola players honored were pitcher Maci Maxwell, third baseman Kylee Smith and utility player Bailey Lairamore.

Other Howe players selected were catcher Gracie Lute, first baseman Jaz Johnson, outfielder Ashlyn Dalton and utility players Abby Huie and Maddie Nobles.

Panama players honored were pitcher Kami Autrey, outfielder Layla Sons and utility player Kelcee Ward.

