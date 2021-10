POCOLA – Pocola defeated Wilburton, 1-0, Friday to win a Class 2A regional fast pitch softball tournament and advance to the state tournament next week.

Bailey Lairamore hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Alyssa Parker threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the win.

Pocola improves to 35-4 and went undefeated in the regional tournament.

