Pocola Softball Sports

Pocola pounces on Panthers

ByCraig Hall

Sep 28, 2021 ,
Softball

:

POCOLA – In a tune-up for this week’s regional tournament, Pocola blanked Stigler, 8-0, in fast pitch softball Monday.

The Lady Indians improve to 31-4.

Alyssa Parker threw a one-hitter. She pitched the distance, striking out 10 with one walk.

Kaylee Smith was 2-3 with a RBI and a run and Madison Linker doubled while going 1-4 with two RBI and a run.

 

By Craig Hall

