Pocola moves closer to state bid

POCOLA – Pocola moved within one win of a trip to the Class 2A state fast pitch tournament with two easy wins here Thursday in a Class 2A regional tournament.

The Lady Indians, improved to 34-4, with a 11-1 win over Ketchum in the opener before taking a 15-3 victory over Oklahoma Union in the second game.

Pocola plays again Friday at a time TBA for a trip to state.

Against Ketchum in the opener, the Lady Indians took the lead early and got the easy win.

Maci Maxwell picked up the win for Pocola. She pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and the one earned run, with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Alyssa Parker doubled and was 2-4 with two runs score and a RBI, Kylee Merritt doubled and went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Maxwell had a 2-3 game with two runs, Riley Jerrell finished 2-3 with two RBI and two runs, Lety Parga finished 2-3 with two RBI and Bailey Lairamore doubled in a 1-3 outing with two runs and a RBI.

Pocola had an easier time in the winner’s bracket finals against Oklahoma Union.

Parker pitched all five innings to pick up the win. She allowed four hits and three runs, none earned, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Parga went 3-4 with three runs scored, Merritt was 2-3 with three RBI, Jerrell finished 2-4 with two runs, Kylee Smith homered and finished 1-4 with four runs and two RBI, Parker doubled and had a 1-1 outing and Madison Linker also doubled while going 1-3 with two RBI and two runs.

