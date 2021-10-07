Pocola loses at state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pocola loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but could only score one run and lost to Amber-Pocasset in the first round of the Class 2A state fast pitch tournament.

Pocola, ranked second, finishes 35-5. Amber-Pocasset advances to the semifinals with a 30-5 record and plays the Dale and Silo winner in the semifinals Friday.

The game was scoreless until Amber-Pocasset scored once in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.

Alyssa Parker took the loss for Pocola, despite only allowing four hits. She allowed the three runs, one earned, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Subscribe HERE. and help support a LeFlore County owned and operated newspaper.