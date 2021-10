Pocola will play Amber-Pocasset at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the state Class 2A fast pitch softball tournament in Oklahoma City.

Pocola is 35-4 while Am-Po is 24-5. The winner advances to play the Dale and Silo winner in the semifinals Friday.

class 2A

