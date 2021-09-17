Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Softball Sports

Pocola comes back to win LCT

ByCraig Hall

Sep 17, 2021
Pocola

SPIRO – Defending champion and top-seeded Pocola bounced back from a loss Tuesday and won three times Thursday to capture the 2021 fast pitch softball LeFlore County Tournament.

The Lady Indians fell into the losers bracket Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to Whitesboro, requiring two wins over the Lady Bulldogs Thursday.

In the first championship game Pocola, defeated Whitesboro, 4-1, forcing the “if” game, which the Lady Indians also won, 11-2, t0 again win the trophy.

Howe started the day with a 5-3 win over Heavener, which won three games Tuesday to stay alive. Howe was then defeated by Pocola, 3-0, before the Lady Indians won the two games over Whitesboro.

