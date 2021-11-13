Pirates advance to second round

Poteau's Dean Odom with help from Kix Fenton (6) and Jeffrey Martin (24) pressure Catoosa quarterback Russell Dugger in Friday's game. Photo by JOHN SULLIVAN

Poteau overcame a slow start to crush Catoosa, 56-14 in a first-round playoff game Friday night while Arkoma and Pocola were both eliminated.

The Pirates (10-1) advance to play Blanchard at home Friday. Poteau lost a fumble on its first offensive possession and fell behind, 7-0, before steaming back to build a 36-7 lead at the half.

Blanchard defeated Bethany, 24-21. Catoosa closes with a 4-7 record.

Pocola fell behind by a pair of scores in the first half and never could mount a comeback, losing at Antlers in the 2A playoffs, 22-0. The Indians finish 6-5. Antlers advances with a 9-2 record.

Wetumka also grabbed an early lead and held on to defeat Arkoma, 56-26 in Class B action.

