Photo of the day 11-15-2021

Our photo of the day for Nov. 15, 2021.

Every day we try, but sometimes fail, to take and post a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Yesterday’s picture is of my work area in the house in what used to be our living room. I still have the area outside, but this helps to cut down the expenses of warming and cooling. As you can see, I have the trusty laptop, drinks, printer, scanner and a temperature thing that tells the temperature outside and inside.

If you would like to sponsor our daily photo of the day, email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425.

Subscribe to the Ledger HERE