Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others Photo of the day

Photo of the day 11-14-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 15, 2021

Our photo of the day for Nov. 14, 2021.

Every day we try, but sometimes fail, to take and post a picture of the people, places and events in LeFlore County.

Yesterday’s picture was of one of our two crape myrtles in the back yard, after they had been trimmed. I usually try to cut them back by the first freeze, but was running behind.

If you would like to sponsor our daily photo of the day, email craig@heavenerledger.com or call (918) 653-2425.

Subscribe to the Ledger HERE and help us provide even better coverage

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Blast from the past Others

Shockley Auto Sales Blast from the past 11-15-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 11-15-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 11-15-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

Biden’s infrastructure bill not transformative

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Photo of the day

Photo of the day 11-14-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Shockley Auto Sales Blast from the past 11-15-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 11-15-2021

Nov 15, 2021 Craig Hall