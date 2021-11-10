Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Basketball Spiro Sports

Perry carries North Texas past OCU 84-53

ByCraig Hall

Nov 10, 2021
perry

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Spiro’s Tylor Perry had 22 points as North Texas easily defeated Oklahoma Christian 84-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Perry hit 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Thomas Bell had 14 points for North Texas. Mardrez McBride added 13 points. JJ Murray had 13 points.

Anthony Johnson had 11 points for the Eagles. D.J. Walter added 11 points. Moun’Tae Edmundson had 10 points.

Subscribe to the Ledger HERE and help us provide even better coverage

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Basketball Howe Sports

Howe’s Fletcher signs with OC

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Groves, OU beat Northwestern State

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 11-9-2021

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Basketball Howe Sports

Howe’s Fletcher signs with OC

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 11-10-2021

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 11-10-2021

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Groves, OU beat Northwestern State

Nov 10, 2021 Craig Hall