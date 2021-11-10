Perry carries North Texas past OCU 84-53

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Spiro’s Tylor Perry had 22 points as North Texas easily defeated Oklahoma Christian 84-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Perry hit 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Thomas Bell had 14 points for North Texas. Mardrez McBride added 13 points. JJ Murray had 13 points.

Anthony Johnson had 11 points for the Eagles. D.J. Walter added 11 points. Moun’Tae Edmundson had 10 points.

Subscribe to the Ledger HERE and help us provide even better coverage