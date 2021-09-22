Parker no-hits Lady ‘Backs

POCOLA – Alyssa Parker threw a no-hitter in Pocola’s 10-0 win over Panama in District 2A-6 play Tuesday.

Pocola clinched at least a tie for first place in the district. The Lady Indians are 29-4 overall and 12-1 in district play. Panama is 15-13 and 7-7. Pocola host Stigler Monday.

Parker had eight strikeouts and no walks. Pocola had one error to keep her from having a perfect game.

Kylee Merritt had two doubles and was 2-2- with four RBI and a run, Bailey Lairamore doubled and went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Kylee Smith doubled and finished 1-2 with two runs, Lefty Parga doubled and had a 1-3 game with a RBI and Parker was 1-1 with a double, two runs and a RBI.

Kami Autrey pitched 3.2 innings for Panama before being relieved by McKayla Honeycutt. Autrey allowed seven hits and seven runs, with two strikeouts and two walks. Honeycutt gave uo two hits and three runs, two earned, with no strikeouts and two walks,

Pocola 10, Panama 0

PAN 0 0 0 0 0—0 0 1

POC 3 0 4 3 x—10 9 1