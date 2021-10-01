Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Panama Softball Sports

Panama pounds Preston to stay alive

ByCraig Hall

Oct 1, 2021
Softball

:

FAIRLAND – Panama split a pair of games in a Class 2A fast pitch regional here Thursday.

The Lady ‘Backs lost their opener to the hosts, 12-0, before staying alive with a 15-1 win over Preston.

Panama will play again Friday, weather permitting.

In the opener, Fairland grabbed the lead in the first inning and coasted to the win.

Kami Autrey pitched all five innings for Panama. She gave up eight hits and the 12 runs, four earned, with three strikeouts and a walk.

Layla Sons was 1-3 and Kelcee Ward went 1-2 to lead Panama’s offense.

Panama eliminated Preston in the second game.

Krista Dotson was the winning pitcher for Panama. She went all five innings and allowed three hits and one earned run, with four walks.

Dotson also paced Panama at the plate by going 3-4 with three runs and a RBI, Ashley Montgomery doubled and went 2-3 with three runs and a RBI and, Ward finished 2-4 with two runs scored.

Get more: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Cameron Softball Sports Whitesboro

Whitesboro wins twice in regionals

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
Pocola Softball Sports

Pocola moves closer to state bid

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
Baseball Softball Sports

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-30-2021

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Daily blog 10-1-2021

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-1-2021

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 10-1-2021

Oct 1, 2021 Craig Hall