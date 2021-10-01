Panama pounds Preston to stay alive

:



FAIRLAND – Panama split a pair of games in a Class 2A fast pitch regional here Thursday.

The Lady ‘Backs lost their opener to the hosts, 12-0, before staying alive with a 15-1 win over Preston.

Panama will play again Friday, weather permitting.

In the opener, Fairland grabbed the lead in the first inning and coasted to the win.

Kami Autrey pitched all five innings for Panama. She gave up eight hits and the 12 runs, four earned, with three strikeouts and a walk.

Layla Sons was 1-3 and Kelcee Ward went 1-2 to lead Panama’s offense.

Panama eliminated Preston in the second game.

Krista Dotson was the winning pitcher for Panama. She went all five innings and allowed three hits and one earned run, with four walks.

Dotson also paced Panama at the plate by going 3-4 with three runs and a RBI, Ashley Montgomery doubled and went 2-3 with three runs and a RBI and, Ward finished 2-4 with two runs scored.

