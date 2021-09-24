Panama girls overcome Colbert

COLBERT – Panama advanced to the regional tournament next week at Fairland by winning two-of-three games at Colbert in a Class 2A bi-district tournament Thursday.

Panama, 17-14, won the opener, 5-4, lost the second game, 5-2, before capturing the final contest, 14-7.

Panama won the opener by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh as Krista Dotson scored on a ground ball by Ashley Montgomery.

Kami Autrey got the win for the Lady ‘Backs. She threw all seven innings, giving up five hits and four runs, while striking out 10 and walking four.

Layla Sons went 2-2 with a run, Kelcee Ward was 2-3 with a RBI and a run and Makayla Belford finished 2-3 with a run.

Panama 5, Colbert 4

CHS 0 0 0 0 3 0 1—4 5 2

PHS 0 0 0 0 0 4 1—5 8 5

Colbert took the second game as Panama hurt itself with five errors.

Autrey took the loss. She pitched all six innings, giving up eight hits and five runs, one earned, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Dotson was 3-4 with a run, Ward tripled and went 2-4 with two RBI and Sons doubled while going 1-3 with a run.

Colbert 5, Panama 2

PHS 0 0 2 0 0 0 0—2 7 5

CHS 3 0 0 2 0 0—5 8 9

In the final game, Panama trailed, 5-2, before scoring 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control of the game.

Autrey was the winning pitcher again in game three. She pitched seven innings and allowed 11 hits and seven runs, three earned, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Ward tripled and doubled for the Lady ‘Backs and was 4-5 with three RBI and two runs, Autrey went 3-4 with two runs and a RBI, Sara Skelton finished 3-4 with a RBI and a run, Sons tripled twice in a 2-5 game with three runs and a RBI and Alyssa Yoakum doubled and finished 1-4 with two RBI and a run.

Panama 14, Colbert 7

PHS 1 0 0 1 0 10 2—14 15 3

CHS 3 0 0 2 0 2 0—7 11 1