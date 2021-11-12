OU back at Baylor after big ’19 comeback

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Oct. 30 in Norman Oklahoma won 52-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — There are always going to be certain games that stick out, and one of those for fourth-ranked Oklahoma is its last trip to Baylor.

Same for the 18th-ranked Bears, except for the wrong reasons.

The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 8 CFP) will play Saturday on the banks of the Brazos River for the first time since that prime-time matchup two years ago, when they fell behind 28-3 early in the second quarter before the biggest comeback in school history. They beat previously undefeated Baylor 34-31 that night, and then won the Big 12 championship game over the Bears in overtime three weeks later.

