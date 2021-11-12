Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

OU back at Baylor after big ’19 comeback

ByCraig Hall

Nov 12, 2021 ,
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Oct. 30 in Norman Oklahoma won 52-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — There are always going to be certain games that stick out, and one of those for fourth-ranked Oklahoma is its last trip to Baylor.

Same for the 18th-ranked Bears, except for the wrong reasons.

The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 8 CFP) will play Saturday on the banks of the Brazos River for the first time since that prime-time matchup two years ago, when they fell behind 28-3 early in the second quarter before the biggest comeback in school history. They beat previously undefeated Baylor 34-31 that night, and then won the Big 12 championship game over the Bears in overtime three weeks later.

By Craig Hall

