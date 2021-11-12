OSU takes dominant defense into TCU matchup

Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (7) is defended by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va. Nov. 6. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Oklahoma State is playing some of the best defense in program history.

The 10th-ranked Cowboys are coming off dominant wins of 55-3 over Kansas and 24-3 over West Virginia the past two weeks. Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) held Kansas to 143 yards, then held West Virginia to 133, the fewest yards it has allowed since 2000. The Cowboys have held consecutive opponents to three or fewer points for the first time since 1934.

TCU interim coach Jerry Kill knows what his Horned Frogs are up against on Saturday.

“They don’t make mistakes,” he said. “They’re assignment-sound, they play hard, relentless. They’re great tacklers. They tackle very, very well. They tackle and strip as good as any football team I’ve seen in a long time.”

