OSBI investigating shooting deaths in Pocola

POCOLA – The Pocola Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after two people were found dead at a Pocola apartment complex.

LeFlore County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 9 a.m. reporting two gunshot victims and calling for an ambulance to the 100 block of West Pryor. When police arrived, they found 66-year-old Ella Moore just inside her son’s apartment and 71-year-old Billy Moore just outside the apartment; both had gunshot wounds.

Based on information obtained thus far in the investigation, Ella was at her son’s apartment this morning and left around 9 a.m. to go back to her apartment next door. After she left, her son heard loud pops and screams. He sent his wife and son to the back of the apartment and retrieved his gun. When he came to the front of the apartment, he found his mother shot and lying just inside the apartment. The son then saw Billy going for his weapon and he shot him. Ella’s son performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. Both Ella and Billy were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ella was estranged from her husband and had received the most recent protective order against him in May 2021.

No arrests have been made. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the LeFlore County District Attorney’s office for review.