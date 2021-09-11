Oklahoma prep football scores 9-10-2021

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Antlers 30, Coalgate 7

Ardmore 42, Shawnee 14

Arkoma 52, Bowlegs 0

Balko 62, Tyrone 30

Barnsdall 54, Copan 8

Berryhill 35, Cascia Hall 7

Bethel 41, McLoud 34

Blanchard 35, Elgin 7

Bluejacket 52, Chetopa, Kan. 0

Bristow 36, Chandler 26

Broken Bow 33, Idabel 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 42, Cordell 6

Caddo 26, Weleetka 14

Caney Valley 22, Kellyville 12

Canton 57, Beaver 8

Cashion 48, Minco 6

Chouteau-Mazie 23, Wyandotte 14

Claremore Christian 54, Porum 8

Cleveland 34, Mannford 21

Colcord 63, Afton 13

Collinsville 43, Skiatook 7

Comanche 35, Healdton 14

Commerce 40, Chelsea 12

Community Christian 31, OKC Patriots 0

Coweta 42, Frontenac, Kan. 6

Crescent 21, Apache 6

Cushing 48, Perkins-Tryon 14

Dallas Jesuit, Texas 36, Choctaw 29

Davenport 50, Wetumka 8

Deer Creek 35, Yukon 14

Del City 52, Carl Albert 20

Dibble 31, Little Axe 6

Drumright 54, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 40

Edmond Santa Fe 35, Edmond North 7

Eisenhower 48, Altus 13

Elk City 62, Guymon 8

Empire 50, Temple 0

Fairland 40, Liberty 0

Fairview 26, Alva 19

Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 21

Frederick 55, Hobart 13

Gentry, Ark. 42, Stilwell 7

Glenpool 27, Durant 17

Gore 48, Mounds 16

Grove 44, Jay 6

Guthrie 41, Duncan 7

Hackett, Ark. 46, Panama 18

Harrah 35, Bridge Creek 0

Hartshorne 14, Morris 12

Haskell 40, Porter Consolidated 0

Heritage Hall 39, Clinton 24

Hilldale 45, Checotah 0

Hinton 14, Mangum 13

Jenks 22, Union 0

John Marshall 59, OKC Northwest 0

Jones 50, Luther 12

Kansas 42, Ketchum 0

Keota 40, Prue 0

Keys (Park Hill) 48, Wilburton 29

Kiefer 16, Morrison 14

Kingston 27, Hugo 6

Kremlin-Hillsdale 44, Medford 8

Laverne 58, Waurika 18

Lincoln Christian 49, Vian 13

MacArthur 41, Lawton 21

Madill 51, Marietta 0

Marlow 58, Anadarko 6

McAlester 42, Ada 14

McGuinness 49, Bishop Kelley 6

Midwest City 14, Noble 12

Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Cyril 6

NOAH 48, Oklahoma Union 28

Norman North 49, Edmond Memorial 25

OKC Southeast 39, OKC Classen Adv. 34

OKC U.S. Grant 39, Capitol Hill 28

Oaks 46, Watts 0

Okemah 40, Pawnee 30

Oklahoma Christian School 9, Crossings Christian School 0

Okmulgee 42, Wewoka 18

Oologah 30, Claremore 24

Opelika, Ala. 21, Eufaula 0

Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 3

Paoli 22, Bray-Doyle 12

Pauls Valley 61, Tishomingo 14

Perry 13, Tonkawa 12

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Cherokee 0

Plainview 42, Cache 28

Pocola 47, Central Sallisaw 20

Ponca City 37, McLain/TSST 0

Poteau 35, Alma, Ark. 12

Prague 68, Stroud 22

Pryor 35, Gravette, Ark. 14

Purcell 32, Meeker 18

Putnam City 55, Putnam West 12

Putnam North 26, Piedmont 10

Quinton 50, Gans 0

Regent Prep 45, Southwest Covenant 0

Ringling 76, Dickson 12

Riverton, Kan. 32, Quapaw 20

Rogers, Ark. 56, Muskogee 12

Sapulpa 34, Bartlesville 14

Sasakwa 76, Fox 28

Savanna 26, Canadian 6

Sayre 28, Carnegie 14

Seiling 46, Okeene 0

Seminole 35, Tecumseh 7

Shattuck 44, Destiny Christian 14

Snyder 52, Grandfield 0

Spiro 38, Sequoyah Tahlequah 14

Star Spencer 56, Western Heights 0

Stigler 41, Blackwell 0

Stillwater 32, Mustang 28

Stratford 35, Allen 32

Strother 56, Wellston 8

Sulphur 27, Davis 14

Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8

Texhoma 19, Southwestern Hts., Kan. 6

Timberlake 54, Waukomis 6

Tipton 68, Corn Bible Academy 0

Tulsa Edison 35, Memorial 0

Tulsa Rogers 57, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 30

Turpin 38, Boise City 16

Tuttle 35, Newcastle 7

Valliant 44, Heavener 35

Velma-Alma 48, Maysville 0

Verdigris 56, Miami 0

Vinita 42, Nowata 0

Wagoner 21, Tahlequah 7

Warner 28, Henryetta 7

Washington 55, Lindsay 12

Watonga 54, Rush Springs 6

Wayne 46, Lexington 6

Westmoore 35, Southmoore 14

Westville 28, Foreman, Ark. 16

Wilson 64, Thackerville 8

Woodland 40, Newkirk 0

Woodward 17, Bethany 12

Wynnewood 54, Holdenville 0

