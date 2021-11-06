Oklahoma prep football scores 11-5-2021

Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Nov 6, 2021
The Associated Press

Ada 47, OKC Classen Adv. 12

Alva 46, Chisholm 14

Anadarko 54, Kingfisher 14

Apache 44, Carnegie 8

Ardmore 41, MacArthur 40

Atoka 34, Idabel 19

Balko 50, Canton 0

Berryhill 42, Mannford 14

Bethel 34, Purcell 13

Bishop Kelley 55, Shawnee 14

Bixby 69, Booker T. Washington 20

Boise City 52, Buffalo 6

Bristow 26, Oologah 21

Broken Arrow 55, Enid 7

Burns Flat-Dill City 36, Merritt 22

Carl Albert 21, Eisenhower 14

Cascia Hall 42, Keys (Park Hill) 22

Cashion 40, Crescent 8

Catoosa 30, Cleveland 6

Central Sallisaw 51, Hulbert 0

Chandler 47, Prague 14

Checotah 60, Locust Grove 32

Choctaw 55, Bartlesville 21

Clinton 49, Bethany 0

Colcord 71, Canadian 0

Collinsville 55, Tahlequah 13

Commerce 21, Quapaw 0

Community Christian 55, Lexington 6

Copan 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 24

Coweta 42, Durant 7

Coyle 15, Dustin 0

Crossings Christian School 30, Millwood 14

Cushing 35, Harrah 16

Davenport 32, Regent Prep 31

Davis 29, Frederick 21

Deer Creek 65, OKC U.S. Grant 7

Depew def. Prue, forfeit

Dewar 56, Quinton 6

Dibble 35, Wynnewood 27

Duncan 58, OKC Southeast 14

Edmond Santa Fe 41, Norman 6

El Reno 42, Altus 7

Elgin 49, Chickasha 27

Elk City 28, Newcastle 14

Empire 54, Cyril 8

Eufaula 42, Antlers 8

Fairview 30, Hooker 28

Foyil 32, Drumright 14

Garber 54, Olive 6

Geary 22, Beaver 14

Grove 42, Miami 20

Guthrie 55, Western Heights 0

Healdton 48, Rush Springs 14

Henryetta 36, Okmulgee 6

Hilldale 49, Fort Gibson 46

Holdenville 27, Crooked Oak 0

Holland Hall 59, Inola 3

Hominy 33, Chelsea 0

Hugo 32, Hartshorne 20

Jenks 49, Westmoore 14

Jones 55, Meeker 30

Kansas 50, Dewey 22

Kellyville 48, Star Spencer 8

Keota 68, Arkoma 20

Kiefer 58, Morris 6

Kingston 62, Dickson 12

Konawa 40, Allen 20

Laverne 32, Shattuck 16

Lincoln Christian 55, Stigler 14

Lindsay 32, Comanche 15

Luther 42, Hennessey 14

Madill 55, Little Axe 6

Mangum 56, Cordell 14

Marlow 57, Tishomingo 18

Maysville 54, Temple 8

McAlester 54, Tulsa Rogers 12

McGuinness 51, Guymon 24

McLoud 46, Douglass 0

Memorial 34, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Metro Christian 42, Haskell 12

Midway 64, Sasakwa 14

Midwest City 48, OKC Northwest 0

Minco 53, Hobart 13

Moore 44, Mustang 41

Mooreland 48, Sayre 8

Morrison 32, Chouteau-Mazie 14

Mounds 52, Liberty 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Thackerville 6

Muldrow 21, McLain/TSST 6

NOAH 13, OKC Patriots 7

Noble 60, Capitol Hill 6

Norman North 53, Southmoore 0

Oaks 46, Bowlegs 0

Okemah 24, Stroud 8

Oklahoma Christian School 55, Blackwell 0

Oklahoma Union 44, Fairland 18

Owasso 56, Putnam City 7

Paoli 36, Grandfield 0

Pawnee 54, Caney Valley 12

Perkins-Tryon 47, Bridge Creek 0

Perry 34, Newkirk 10

Piedmont 24, Woodward 16

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 60, Covington-Douglas 34

Plainview 41, Pauls Valley 21

Pocola 55, Spiro 28

Ponca City 35, Muskogee 28

Poteau 59, Broken Bow 16

Pryor 35, Claremore 7

Rejoice Christian School 48, Sperry 14

Ringling 55, Elmore City 8

Ringwood 34, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8

Roland 45, Panama 6

Salina 39, Nowata 6

Sand Springs 44, Putnam West 7

Sapulpa 47, Glenpool 22

Seiling 50, Turpin 36

Seminole 50, Sequoyah Tahlequah 20

Sequoyah-Claremore 28, Adair 14

Sharon-Mutual 55, Corn Bible Academy 7

Snyder 68, Waurika 22

Stillwater 28, Putnam North 0

Stilwell 47, Sallisaw 22

Sulphur 44, Lone Grove 41

Summit Christian def. Watts, forfeit

Tecumseh 31, John Marshall 30

Thomas Fay Custer 6, Texhoma 2

Timberlake 54, Bluejacket 0

Tipton 61, Central High 22

Tulsa Edison 32, Tulsa East Central 26

Tuttle 14, Blanchard 13

Tyrone 30, Waynoka 6

Union 42, Edmond North 7

Velma-Alma 62, Southwest Covenant 14

Verdigris 43, Vinita 12

Vian 54, Heavener 0

Wagoner 34, Skiatook 14

Warner 57, Porter Consolidated 7

Washington 59, Christian Heritage Academy 0

Wayne 38, Stratford 10

Weatherford 48, Cache 14

Welch 28, Medford 22

Weleetka 44, Webbers Falls 24

Wetumka 66, Porum 6

Wewoka 26, Savanna 20

Wilburton 42, Valliant 20

Wyandotte 32, Afton 0

Yale 28, Barnsdall 24

Yukon 29, Edmond Memorial 28

By Craig Hall

