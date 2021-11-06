Oklahoma prep football scores 11-5-2021

The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Ada 47, OKC Classen Adv. 12
Alva 46, Chisholm 14
Anadarko 54, Kingfisher 14
Apache 44, Carnegie 8
Ardmore 41, MacArthur 40
Atoka 34, Idabel 19
Balko 50, Canton 0
Berryhill 42, Mannford 14
Bethel 34, Purcell 13
Bishop Kelley 55, Shawnee 14
Bixby 69, Booker T. Washington 20
Boise City 52, Buffalo 6
Bristow 26, Oologah 21
Broken Arrow 55, Enid 7
Burns Flat-Dill City 36, Merritt 22
Carl Albert 21, Eisenhower 14
Cascia Hall 42, Keys (Park Hill) 22
Cashion 40, Crescent 8
Catoosa 30, Cleveland 6
Central Sallisaw 51, Hulbert 0
Chandler 47, Prague 14
Checotah 60, Locust Grove 32
Choctaw 55, Bartlesville 21
Clinton 49, Bethany 0
Colcord 71, Canadian 0
Collinsville 55, Tahlequah 13
Commerce 21, Quapaw 0
Community Christian 55, Lexington 6
Copan 48, Deer Creek-Lamont 24
Coweta 42, Durant 7
Coyle 15, Dustin 0
Crossings Christian School 30, Millwood 14
Cushing 35, Harrah 16
Davenport 32, Regent Prep 31
Davis 29, Frederick 21
Deer Creek 65, OKC U.S. Grant 7
Depew def. Prue, forfeit
Dewar 56, Quinton 6
Dibble 35, Wynnewood 27
Duncan 58, OKC Southeast 14
Edmond Santa Fe 41, Norman 6
El Reno 42, Altus 7
Elgin 49, Chickasha 27
Elk City 28, Newcastle 14
Empire 54, Cyril 8
Eufaula 42, Antlers 8
Fairview 30, Hooker 28
Foyil 32, Drumright 14
Garber 54, Olive 6
Geary 22, Beaver 14
Grove 42, Miami 20
Guthrie 55, Western Heights 0
Healdton 48, Rush Springs 14
Henryetta 36, Okmulgee 6
Hilldale 49, Fort Gibson 46
Holdenville 27, Crooked Oak 0
Holland Hall 59, Inola 3
Hominy 33, Chelsea 0
Hugo 32, Hartshorne 20
Jenks 49, Westmoore 14
Jones 55, Meeker 30
Kansas 50, Dewey 22
Kellyville 48, Star Spencer 8
Keota 68, Arkoma 20
Kiefer 58, Morris 6
Kingston 62, Dickson 12
Konawa 40, Allen 20
Laverne 32, Shattuck 16
Lincoln Christian 55, Stigler 14
Lindsay 32, Comanche 15
Luther 42, Hennessey 14
Madill 55, Little Axe 6
Mangum 56, Cordell 14
Marlow 57, Tishomingo 18
Maysville 54, Temple 8
McAlester 54, Tulsa Rogers 12
McGuinness 51, Guymon 24
McLoud 46, Douglass 0
Memorial 34, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0
Metro Christian 42, Haskell 12
Midway 64, Sasakwa 14
Midwest City 48, OKC Northwest 0
Minco 53, Hobart 13
Moore 44, Mustang 41
Mooreland 48, Sayre 8
Morrison 32, Chouteau-Mazie 14
Mounds 52, Liberty 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Thackerville 6
Muldrow 21, McLain/TSST 6
NOAH 13, OKC Patriots 7
Noble 60, Capitol Hill 6
Norman North 53, Southmoore 0
Oaks 46, Bowlegs 0
Okemah 24, Stroud 8
Oklahoma Christian School 55, Blackwell 0
Oklahoma Union 44, Fairland 18
Owasso 56, Putnam City 7
Paoli 36, Grandfield 0
Pawnee 54, Caney Valley 12
Perkins-Tryon 47, Bridge Creek 0
Perry 34, Newkirk 10
Piedmont 24, Woodward 16
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 60, Covington-Douglas 34
Plainview 41, Pauls Valley 21
Pocola 55, Spiro 28
Ponca City 35, Muskogee 28
Poteau 59, Broken Bow 16
Pryor 35, Claremore 7
Rejoice Christian School 48, Sperry 14
Ringling 55, Elmore City 8
Ringwood 34, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8
Roland 45, Panama 6
Salina 39, Nowata 6
Sand Springs 44, Putnam West 7
Sapulpa 47, Glenpool 22
Seiling 50, Turpin 36
Seminole 50, Sequoyah Tahlequah 20
Sequoyah-Claremore 28, Adair 14
Sharon-Mutual 55, Corn Bible Academy 7
Snyder 68, Waurika 22
Stillwater 28, Putnam North 0
Stilwell 47, Sallisaw 22
Sulphur 44, Lone Grove 41
Summit Christian def. Watts, forfeit
Tecumseh 31, John Marshall 30
Thomas Fay Custer 6, Texhoma 2
Timberlake 54, Bluejacket 0
Tipton 61, Central High 22
Tulsa Edison 32, Tulsa East Central 26
Tuttle 14, Blanchard 13
Tyrone 30, Waynoka 6
Union 42, Edmond North 7
Velma-Alma 62, Southwest Covenant 14
Verdigris 43, Vinita 12
Vian 54, Heavener 0
Wagoner 34, Skiatook 14
Warner 57, Porter Consolidated 7
Washington 59, Christian Heritage Academy 0
Wayne 38, Stratford 10
Weatherford 48, Cache 14
Welch 28, Medford 22
Weleetka 44, Webbers Falls 24
Wetumka 66, Porum 6
Wewoka 26, Savanna 20
Wilburton 42, Valliant 20
Wyandotte 32, Afton 0
Yale 28, Barnsdall 24
Yukon 29, Edmond Memorial 28