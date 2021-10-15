Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football scores 10-14-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 15, 2021
football

The Associated Press

Adair 20, Kansas 12

Anadarko 20, McLoud 7

Antlers 50, Idabel 19

Apache 28, Cordell 20

Arkoma 54, Cave Springs 6

Balko 40, Shattuck 12

Bethel 67, Holdenville 13

Bishop Kelley 55, Tulsa Rogers 34

Bixby 58, Sand Springs 14

Blackwell 22, Newkirk 21

Blanchard 32, Tecumseh 7

Bluejacket 56, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Boise City 32, Sharon-Mutual 20

Booker T. Washington 62, Putnam West 6

Bristow 43, Cleveland 0

Broken Arrow 45, Yukon 14

Broken Bow 44, McLain/TSST 0

Buffalo 46, Beaver 14

Caddo 52, Strother 18

Caney Valley 33, North Rock Creek 14

Carl Albert 28, Piedmont 10

Cascia Hall 49, Panama 7

Catoosa 21, Oologah 20

Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22

Chandler 24, Millwood 6

Checotah 50, Westville 34

Chickasha 53, Cache 28

Choctaw 49, Muskogee 32

Clinton 47, Elgin 6

Coalgate 28, Tishomingo 0

Colcord 53, Hulbert 0

Collinsville 49, Glenpool 14

Comanche 34, Frederick 29

Commerce 41, Ketchum 6

Community Christian 51, Christian Heritage Academy 13

Covington-Douglas 46, Barnsdall 0

Coyle 68, Wilson-Henryetta 22

Cushing 49, John Marshall 22

Davenport 50, Depew 0

Deer Creek 23, Midwest City 6

Del City 20, Putnam North 14, OT

Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14

Dickson 61, Little Axe 14

Durant 42, Tulsa Edison 32

Dustin 60, Bowlegs 14

Edmond Memorial 20, Enid 14

El Reno 32, Duncan 27

Elk City 66, Weatherford 18

Elmore City 48, Wynnewood 20

Empire 52, Snyder 18

Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0

Fairland 40, Wyandotte 20

Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21

Gans 40, Watts 34

Gore 74, Porter Consolidated 14

Grove 48, Skiatook 0

Guthrie 62, Guymon 12

Harrah 38, Ada 33

Haskell 43, Okmulgee 8

Hennessey 36, Chisholm 8

Heritage Hall 57, Douglass 14

Hilldale 51, Muldrow 14

Holland Hall 37, Berryhill 12

Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 34

Hugo 47, Valliant 21

Jenks 35, Edmond Santa Fe 14

Kremlin-Hillsdale 26, Waukomis 22

Laverne 52, Seiling 16

Lincoln Christian 35, Seminole 7

Lindsay 61, Marietta 0

Lone Grove 42, Plainview 34

Mangum 45, Hobart 0

Mannford 38, Inola 15

Marlow 35, Davis 6

Maud 52, Sasakwa 6

McAlester 33, Coweta 2

Meeker 59, Star Spencer 12

Minco 48, Walters 6

Mooreland 28, Merritt 26

Mounds 61, Konawa 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 63, Grandfield 0

Mustang 37, Edmond North 10

OKC Southeast 34, Altus 30

Oaks 48, Midway 46, OT

Okeene 28, Cherokee 12

Oklahoma Bible 45, Wilson 0

Owasso 52, Southmoore 8

Paoli 46, Fox 22

Pauls Valley 10, Madill 7

Perry 37, Alva 7

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Olive 0

Ponca City 34, Bartlesville 7

Poteau 40, Stilwell 6

Pryor 70, Memorial 0

Purcell 56, Crooked Oak 7

Quapaw 48, Afton 16

Regent Prep 49, Drumright 0

Ringling 57, Healdton 0

Ringwood 32, Pond Creek-Hunter 6

Roland 16, Keys (Park Hill) 12

Sapulpa 56, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 43, Dewey 8

Shawnee 43, Tulsa East Central 10

Southwest Covenant 46, Bray-Doyle 0

Sperry 33, Salina 13

Spiro 64, Heavener 30

Stigler 67, Sequoyah Tahlequah 6

Stillwater 49, Lawton 13

Stroud 46, Allen 0

Sulphur 34, Kingston 19

Summit Christian 34, Keota 26

Tahlequah 21, Claremore 14

Thomas Fay Custer 26, Sayre 14

Timberlake 50, Medford 0

Tipton 42, Cyril 6

Tonkawa 47, Oklahoma Christian Academy 12

Turpin 52, Canton 6

Tyrone 46, Corn Bible Academy 0

Velma-Alma 64, Alex 28

Verdigris 48, Central 6

Vian 37, Pocola 0

Victory Christian 62, Metro Christian 7

Vinita 32, Jay 14

Warner 55, Talihina 0

Washington 57, Lexington 2

Watonga 40, Crescent 38

Waurika 52, Central High 6

Wayne 52, Dibble 0

Waynoka 46, Geary 0

Welch 60, South Coffeyville 8

Weleetka 60, Porum 16

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 68, Copan 14

Wetumka 50, Quinton 30

Wewoka 28, Liberty 27

Woodland 52, Chouteau-Mazie 13

