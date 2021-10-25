Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Oklahoma prep football poll fared Week 8

Oct 25, 2021
By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division

  1. Jenks (7-1) beat Yukon 48-14.
  2. Union (7-1) beat Norman North 30-14.
  3. Owasso (6-2) lost to Mustang 47-41.
  4. Broken Arrow (5-3) beat Edmond Santa Fe 47-42.
  5. Edmond Santa Fe (4-4) lost to Broken Arrow 47-42.

(tie) Norman North (5-3) lost to Union 30-14.

Class 6A Division II

  1. Bixby (8-0) beat Muskogee 56-14.
  2. B.T. Washington (7-1) beat Ponca City 41-10.
  3. Choctaw (6-2) beat Sand Springs 41-28.

(tie) Del City (7-1) beat Deer Creek 35-28, OT

  1. Stillwater (6-2) beat Northwest Classen 70-0.

Class 5A

  1. McAlester (8-0) beat Altus 50-6..
  2. Collinsville (8-0) beat Memorial 71-7.
  3. Lawton Mac (8-0) beat Edison Prep 52-17.
  4. Carl Albert (5-2) beat Western Heights 15-0
  5. Coweta (7-1) beat Shawnee 41-13.
  6. Ardmore (8-0) beat El Reno 49-7.
  7. Guthrie (7-1) beat Eisenhower 28-10.
  8. McGuinness (7-1) beat Piedmont 18-0.
  9. Pryor (7-1) beat Sapulpa 36-21.
  10. Noble (6-2) beat Southeast 48-28.

Class 4A

  1. Tuttle (8-0) beat Ada 53-6.
  2. Poteau (7-1) beat Muldrow 48-0.
  3. Clinton (7-1) beat Weatherford 42-0.
  4. Cushing (7-1) beat Blanchard 27-13.
  5. Grove (8-0) beat Cleveland 56-7.
  6. Bethany (7-1) beat Chickasha 38-20.
  7. Blanchard (6-2) lost to Cushing 27-13.
  8. Bristow (6-2) beat Skiatook 54-14.
  9. Wagoner (6-2) beat Oologah-Talala 52-0.
  10. Broken Bow (7-1) beat Ft. Gibson 37-24.

Class 3A

  1. Holland Hall (8-0) beat Jay 42-8.
  2. Lincoln Christian (9-0) beat Checotah 55-12.
  3. Heritage Hall (8-0) beat Anadarko 45-22.
  4. Stigler (7-1) beat Locust Grove 61-0.
  5. Verdigris (7-1) beat Mannford 49-6.

(tie) Seminole (7-1) beat Westville 42-8.

  1. Berryhill (6-2) beat Central (Tulsa) 33-18.
  2. Kingfisher (6-2) beat Mount St. Mary 15-13.
  3. Sulphur (6-2) beat Dickson 49-0.
  4. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) beat McLoud 41-6.

Class 2A

  1. Washington (8-0) beat Holdenville 69-0.
  2. Marlow (8-0) beat Marietta 58-19.
  3. Beggs (7-1) beat Kiefer 44-14.
  4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) beat Perry 49-14.
  5. Vian (7-1) beat Panama 41-7.
  6. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) beat
  7. Victory Christian (6-2) beat Okmulgee 77-12.
  8. Eufaula (7-1) beat Idabel 49-28.
  9. Metro Christian (5-3) beat Morris 35-0.
  10. Prague (7-1) beat Star-Spencer 53-14.

Class 1A

  1. Ringling (8-0) beat Dibble 43-0.
  2. Gore (8-0) beat Hulbert, forfeit.
  3. Cashion (6-1) did not play.
  4. Okemah (7-0) beat Konawa 58-22.
  5. Hooker (8-0) beat Texhoma 46-0.
  6. Wayne (7-1) lost to Elmore City-Pernell 34-26.
  7. Mooreland (6-1) lost to Fairview 42-20.
  8. Tonkawa (7-1) beat Hinton 33-14.
  9. Pawhuska (6-2) beat Afton, forfeit.
  10. Fairview (8-0) beat Mooreland 42-20.

Class B

  1. Laverne (6-0) beat Canton 68-22.
  2. Dewar beat (9-0) beat Weleetka 64-18.
  3. Davenport (8-0) beat Prue, forfeit.
  4. Velma-Alma (8-0) beat Caddo 51-20.
  5. Balko-Forgan (7-1) beat Turpin 56-6.

Class

 

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-0) beat Fox 68-6.
  2. Timberlake (8-0) beat Wesleyan Christian School 60-8.
  3. Tyrone (6-1) beat Buffalo 45-0.
  4. Waynoka (7-1) beat Corn Bible Aca. 46-0.
  5. Bluejacket (6-2) beat Medford 56-18.

(tie) beat Maud (7-1) beat Bowlegs 52-0.

