Oklahoma prep football poll fared Week 8

By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division
- Jenks (7-1) beat Yukon 48-14.
- Union (7-1) beat Norman North 30-14.
- Owasso (6-2) lost to Mustang 47-41.
- Broken Arrow (5-3) beat Edmond Santa Fe 47-42.
- Edmond Santa Fe (4-4) lost to Broken Arrow 47-42.
(tie) Norman North (5-3) lost to Union 30-14.
Class 6A Division II
- Bixby (8-0) beat Muskogee 56-14.
- B.T. Washington (7-1) beat Ponca City 41-10.
- Choctaw (6-2) beat Sand Springs 41-28.
(tie) Del City (7-1) beat Deer Creek 35-28, OT
- Stillwater (6-2) beat Northwest Classen 70-0.
Class 5A
- McAlester (8-0) beat Altus 50-6..
- Collinsville (8-0) beat Memorial 71-7.
- Lawton Mac (8-0) beat Edison Prep 52-17.
- Carl Albert (5-2) beat Western Heights 15-0
- Coweta (7-1) beat Shawnee 41-13.
- Ardmore (8-0) beat El Reno 49-7.
- Guthrie (7-1) beat Eisenhower 28-10.
- McGuinness (7-1) beat Piedmont 18-0.
- Pryor (7-1) beat Sapulpa 36-21.
- Noble (6-2) beat Southeast 48-28.
Class 4A
- Tuttle (8-0) beat Ada 53-6.
- Poteau (7-1) beat Muldrow 48-0.
- Clinton (7-1) beat Weatherford 42-0.
- Cushing (7-1) beat Blanchard 27-13.
- Grove (8-0) beat Cleveland 56-7.
- Bethany (7-1) beat Chickasha 38-20.
- Blanchard (6-2) lost to Cushing 27-13.
- Bristow (6-2) beat Skiatook 54-14.
- Wagoner (6-2) beat Oologah-Talala 52-0.
- Broken Bow (7-1) beat Ft. Gibson 37-24.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall (8-0) beat Jay 42-8.
- Lincoln Christian (9-0) beat Checotah 55-12.
- Heritage Hall (8-0) beat Anadarko 45-22.
- Stigler (7-1) beat Locust Grove 61-0.
- Verdigris (7-1) beat Mannford 49-6.
(tie) Seminole (7-1) beat Westville 42-8.
- Berryhill (6-2) beat Central (Tulsa) 33-18.
- Kingfisher (6-2) beat Mount St. Mary 15-13.
- Sulphur (6-2) beat Dickson 49-0.
- Perkins-Tryon (6-2) beat McLoud 41-6.
Class 2A
- Washington (8-0) beat Holdenville 69-0.
- Marlow (8-0) beat Marietta 58-19.
- Beggs (7-1) beat Kiefer 44-14.
- Oklahoma Christian (9-0) beat Perry 49-14.
- Vian (7-1) beat Panama 41-7.
Rejoice Christian School (6-1)
- Victory Christian (6-2) beat Okmulgee 77-12.
- Eufaula (7-1) beat Idabel 49-28.
- Metro Christian (5-3) beat Morris 35-0.
- Prague (7-1) beat Star-Spencer 53-14.
Class 1A
- Ringling (8-0) beat Dibble 43-0.
- Gore (8-0) beat Hulbert, forfeit.
- Cashion (6-1) did not play.
- Okemah (7-0) beat Konawa 58-22.
- Hooker (8-0) beat Texhoma 46-0.
- Wayne (7-1) lost to Elmore City-Pernell 34-26.
- Mooreland (6-1) lost to Fairview 42-20.
- Tonkawa (7-1) beat Hinton 33-14.
- Pawhuska (6-2) beat Afton, forfeit.
- Fairview (8-0) beat Mooreland 42-20.
Class B
- Laverne (6-0) beat Canton 68-22.
- Dewar beat (9-0) beat Weleetka 64-18.
- Davenport (8-0) beat Prue, forfeit.
- Velma-Alma (8-0) beat Caddo 51-20.
- Balko-Forgan (7-1) beat Turpin 56-6.
Class
- Mountain View-Gotebo (8-0) beat Fox 68-6.
- Timberlake (8-0) beat Wesleyan Christian School 60-8.
- Tyrone (6-1) beat Buffalo 45-0.
- Waynoka (7-1) beat Corn Bible Aca. 46-0.
- Bluejacket (6-2) beat Medford 56-18.
(tie) beat Maud (7-1) beat Bowlegs 52-0.