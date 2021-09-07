Oklahoma prep football poll 9-7-2021

By The Associated Pres

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

Union (5) (2-0) 35 2 Owasso (3) (2-0) 34 3 Jenks (1-1) 26 1 Broken Arrow (1-1) 13 4 Mustang (1-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Moore 2. Enid 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1 Choctaw (2-0) 30 2 Stillwater (1-0) 23 4 B.T. Washington (2-0) 17 3 Sand Springs (2-0) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Midwest City 4.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

McAlester (4) (2-0) 74 2 Collinsville (3) (1-0) 71 3 Coweta (2-0) 62 4 Carl Albert (1) (1-1) 60 1 McGuinness (0-1) 46 5 Guthrie (2-0) 39 8 Lawton Mac (1-0) 32 7 Ardmore (1-0) 23 10 Bishop Kelley (0-2) 10 6 El Reno (0-2) 9 9

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 8. Pryor 3. Tahlequah 2. Noble 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Clinton (6) (1-0) 78 1 Tuttle (1) (2-0) 68 2 Cushing (1) (1-0) 65 5 Poteau (1-1) 51 4 Wagoner (0-1) 44 3 Bethany (2-0) 32 9 Hilldale (1-0) 30 6

(tie) Weatherford (1-0) 30 7

Cache (2-0) 21 T10 Blanchard (0-1) 9 8

Others receiving votes: Grove 5. Newcastle 3. Bristow 2. Elgin 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Holland Hall (6) (2-0) 69 1 Lincoln Christian (1) (2-0) 62 2 Heritage Hall (1-0) 58 3 Verdigris (1-0) 48 4 Kingfisher (1-1) 31 6 Kingston (1-0) 28 T8 Plainview (0-2) 22 7 Perkins-Tryon (2-0) 21 T8 Stigler (2-0) 20 10 Berryhill (1-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Anadarko 7. Checotah 4. Seminole 3. Vinita 2. Lone Grove 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Metro Christian (7) (2-0) 70 1 Washington (2-0) 60 2 Beggs (1-1) 46 3 Marlow (1-0) 45 5 Jones (0-2) 37 6 Oklahoma Christian (2-0) 36 4 Chandler (1-0) 31 T7 Vian (2-0) 21 T7 Millwood (0-1) 11 T7 Eufaula (0-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Rejoice Christian School 9. Victory Christian 5. Community Christian 2. Prague 2.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

Cashion (5) (1-1) 68 2 Ringling (1) (1-0) 60 3

3.Pawhuska(1) (1-1) 52 1

Gore (1-0) 42 5 Tonkawa (1-0) 37 6 Hooker (2-0) 29 8

(tie) Morrison (0-1) 29 4

Pawnee (0-2) 21 7 Mooreland (1-0) 13 NR Wewoka (1-0) 12 10

Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 6. Wayne 4. Okemah 4. Colcord 3. Hominy 2. Minco 2. Elmore City 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

Laverne (7) (1-0) 35 1 Shattuck (1-0) 27 2 Dewar (3-0) 18 3 Davenport (1-0) 15 T4 Regent Prep (0-1) 4 T4

Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 3.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

Timberlake (4) (2-0) 32 1 Mountain View-Gotebo (3) (1-0) 27 3 Tyrone (1-0) 24 2 Waynoka (2-0) 7 NR

(tie) Buffalo (0-1) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Maud 2. Midway 2. Bluejacket 1. Maysville 1. Welch 1. Sasakwa 1.