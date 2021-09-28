Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football poll 9-27-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 28, 2021
football

:

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 27. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Jenks (7) (3-1) 45           2
  2. Union (2) (3-1) 41           3
  3. Owasso (3-1) 29           1
  4. Moore (4-0) 14           5
  5. Broken Arrow (2-2) 6              NR

(tie) Norman North         (3-1)      6              4

Others receiving votes: Norman 5. Edmond Santa Fe 3. Mustang 1.

Class 6A Division II

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Bixby (10) (4-0) 50           1
  2. Choctaw (3-1) 37           2
  3. Stillwater (3-1) 26           4
  4. B.T. Washington (3-1) 17           3
  5. Sand Springs (4-0) 14           5

Others receiving votes: Del City 5. Putnam North 1.

Class 5A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. McAlester (5) (4-0) 92 1
  2. Collinsville (3) (4-0) 91           2
  3. Coweta (1) (4-0) 83           3
  4. Guthrie (1) (4-0) 66           4
  5. Lawton Mac (4-0) 59           5
  6. Ardmore (4-0) 47           6
  7. McGuinness (4-0) 39           7
  8. Carl Albert (2-2) 35           8
  9. Sapulpa (3-1) 21           9
  10. Pryor (3-1) 10           10

Others receiving votes: Noble 7.

Class 4A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Tuttle (10) (4-0) 100         1
  2. Poteau (3-1) 83           3
  3. Cushing (3-1) 78           2
  4. Clinton (3-1) 70           4
  5. Wagoner (3-1) 57           5
  6. Grove (4-0) 51           8
  7. Bethany (3-1) 26           9
  8. Weatherford (3-1) 23 6
  9. Blanchard (3-1) 21           10
  10. Hilldale (3-1) 19           7

Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Elk City 7. Fort Gibson 2. Broken Bow 2. Cache 1. Chickasha 1.

Class 3A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Holland Hall (9) (4-0) 99           1
  2. Lincoln Christian (1) (5-0) 89           2
  3. Heritage Hall (4-0) 81           3
  4. Verdigris (4-0) 69           4
  5. Seminole (5-0) 52           10
  6. Kingfisher (3-1) 44           6
  7. Stigler (4-1) 36           5
  8. Madill (4-0) 29           8
  9. Plainview (2-2) 27           7
  10. Berryhill (3-1) 8              NR

Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Perkins-Tryon 5. Vinita 3. Douglass 2.

Class 2A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Washington (6) (4-0) 94           1
  2. Metro Christian (3) (3-1) 88           2
  3. Marlow (1) (4-0) 81           3
  4. Beggs (3-1) 62           4
  5. Oklahoma Christian (4-0) 55           6
  6. Jones (2-2) 43 5
  7. Eufaula (4-0) 35           7
  8. Vian (3-1) 30           8
  9. Rejoice Christian School (3-1) 15           T10
  10. Prague (4-0) 14           NR

Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 13. Spiro 7. Chandler 5. Kiefer 5. Millwood 2. Antlers 1.

Class 1A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Ringling (10) (4-0) 100         1
  2. Cashion (4-1) 80           2

(tie) Gore            (4-0)      80           3

  1. Hooker (4-0) 65           4
  2. Mooreland (4-0) 57           5
  3. Okemah (4-0) 46           6
  4. Wayne (4-0) 35           7
  5. Pawhuska (4-0) 22           8
  6. Hominy (4-1) 20           9
  7. Tonkawa (3-1) 18           10

Others receiving votes: Colcord 8. Fairview 7. Pawnee 6. Watonga 2. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 2.

Class B

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Shattuck (4) (4-0) 40           1
  2. Laverne (4) (3-0) 39           2
  3. Dewar (2) (5-0) 31           3
  4. Davenport (4-0) 25           4
  5. Balko-Forgan (5-0) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Garber 1.

Class C

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9) (4-0) 45           1
  2. Timberlake (4-0) 36           2
  3. Tyrone (2-1) 20           3
  4. Waynoka (3-1) 15           4
  5. Sasakwa (3-0) 10           T5

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 8. Maysville 1.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Softball Sports

Red Oak rallies past Poteau

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall
Pocola Softball Sports

Pocola pounces on Panthers

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall
Baseball Sports

Fall baseball regionals announced

Sep 27, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football poll 9-27-2021

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-28-2021

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall
Softball Sports

Red Oak rallies past Poteau

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall
Pocola Softball Sports

Pocola pounces on Panthers

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall