Oklahoma prep football poll 9-27-2021

:



By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 27. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

Jenks (7) (3-1) 45 2 Union (2) (3-1) 41 3 Owasso (3-1) 29 1 Moore (4-0) 14 5 Broken Arrow (2-2) 6 NR

(tie) Norman North (3-1) 6 4

Others receiving votes: Norman 5. Edmond Santa Fe 3. Mustang 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

Bixby (10) (4-0) 50 1 Choctaw (3-1) 37 2 Stillwater (3-1) 26 4 B.T. Washington (3-1) 17 3 Sand Springs (4-0) 14 5

Others receiving votes: Del City 5. Putnam North 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

McAlester (5) (4-0) 92 1 Collinsville (3) (4-0) 91 2 Coweta (1) (4-0) 83 3 Guthrie (1) (4-0) 66 4 Lawton Mac (4-0) 59 5 Ardmore (4-0) 47 6 McGuinness (4-0) 39 7 Carl Albert (2-2) 35 8 Sapulpa (3-1) 21 9 Pryor (3-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Noble 7.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Tuttle (10) (4-0) 100 1 Poteau (3-1) 83 3 Cushing (3-1) 78 2 Clinton (3-1) 70 4 Wagoner (3-1) 57 5 Grove (4-0) 51 8 Bethany (3-1) 26 9 Weatherford (3-1) 23 6 Blanchard (3-1) 21 10 Hilldale (3-1) 19 7

Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Elk City 7. Fort Gibson 2. Broken Bow 2. Cache 1. Chickasha 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Holland Hall (9) (4-0) 99 1 Lincoln Christian (1) (5-0) 89 2 Heritage Hall (4-0) 81 3 Verdigris (4-0) 69 4 Seminole (5-0) 52 10 Kingfisher (3-1) 44 6 Stigler (4-1) 36 5 Madill (4-0) 29 8 Plainview (2-2) 27 7 Berryhill (3-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Perkins-Tryon 5. Vinita 3. Douglass 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Washington (6) (4-0) 94 1 Metro Christian (3) (3-1) 88 2 Marlow (1) (4-0) 81 3 Beggs (3-1) 62 4 Oklahoma Christian (4-0) 55 6 Jones (2-2) 43 5 Eufaula (4-0) 35 7 Vian (3-1) 30 8 Rejoice Christian School (3-1) 15 T10 Prague (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 13. Spiro 7. Chandler 5. Kiefer 5. Millwood 2. Antlers 1.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

Ringling (10) (4-0) 100 1 Cashion (4-1) 80 2

(tie) Gore (4-0) 80 3

Hooker (4-0) 65 4 Mooreland (4-0) 57 5 Okemah (4-0) 46 6 Wayne (4-0) 35 7 Pawhuska (4-0) 22 8 Hominy (4-1) 20 9 Tonkawa (3-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Colcord 8. Fairview 7. Pawnee 6. Watonga 2. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 2.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

Shattuck (4) (4-0) 40 1 Laverne (4) (3-0) 39 2 Dewar (2) (5-0) 31 3 Davenport (4-0) 25 4 Balko-Forgan (5-0) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Garber 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

Mountain View-Gotebo (9) (4-0) 45 1 Timberlake (4-0) 36 2 Tyrone (2-1) 20 3 Waynoka (3-1) 15 4 Sasakwa (3-0) 10 T5

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 8. Maysville 1.