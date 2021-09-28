Oklahoma prep football poll 9-27-2021

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 27. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
- Jenks (7) (3-1) 45 2
- Union (2) (3-1) 41 3
- Owasso (3-1) 29 1
- Moore (4-0) 14 5
- Broken Arrow (2-2) 6 NR
(tie) Norman North (3-1) 6 4
Others receiving votes: Norman 5. Edmond Santa Fe 3. Mustang 1.
Class 6A Division II
School Total Points Prv
- Bixby (10) (4-0) 50 1
- Choctaw (3-1) 37 2
- Stillwater (3-1) 26 4
- B.T. Washington (3-1) 17 3
- Sand Springs (4-0) 14 5
Others receiving votes: Del City 5. Putnam North 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
- McAlester (5) (4-0) 92 1
- Collinsville (3) (4-0) 91 2
- Coweta (1) (4-0) 83 3
- Guthrie (1) (4-0) 66 4
- Lawton Mac (4-0) 59 5
- Ardmore (4-0) 47 6
- McGuinness (4-0) 39 7
- Carl Albert (2-2) 35 8
- Sapulpa (3-1) 21 9
- Pryor (3-1) 10 10
Others receiving votes: Noble 7.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
- Tuttle (10) (4-0) 100 1
- Poteau (3-1) 83 3
- Cushing (3-1) 78 2
- Clinton (3-1) 70 4
- Wagoner (3-1) 57 5
- Grove (4-0) 51 8
- Bethany (3-1) 26 9
- Weatherford (3-1) 23 6
- Blanchard (3-1) 21 10
- Hilldale (3-1) 19 7
Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Elk City 7. Fort Gibson 2. Broken Bow 2. Cache 1. Chickasha 1.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
- Holland Hall (9) (4-0) 99 1
- Lincoln Christian (1) (5-0) 89 2
- Heritage Hall (4-0) 81 3
- Verdigris (4-0) 69 4
- Seminole (5-0) 52 10
- Kingfisher (3-1) 44 6
- Stigler (4-1) 36 5
- Madill (4-0) 29 8
- Plainview (2-2) 27 7
- Berryhill (3-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Perkins-Tryon 5. Vinita 3. Douglass 2.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
- Washington (6) (4-0) 94 1
- Metro Christian (3) (3-1) 88 2
- Marlow (1) (4-0) 81 3
- Beggs (3-1) 62 4
- Oklahoma Christian (4-0) 55 6
- Jones (2-2) 43 5
- Eufaula (4-0) 35 7
- Vian (3-1) 30 8
- Rejoice Christian School (3-1) 15 T10
- Prague (4-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 13. Spiro 7. Chandler 5. Kiefer 5. Millwood 2. Antlers 1.
Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
- Ringling (10) (4-0) 100 1
- Cashion (4-1) 80 2
(tie) Gore (4-0) 80 3
- Hooker (4-0) 65 4
- Mooreland (4-0) 57 5
- Okemah (4-0) 46 6
- Wayne (4-0) 35 7
- Pawhuska (4-0) 22 8
- Hominy (4-1) 20 9
- Tonkawa (3-1) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Colcord 8. Fairview 7. Pawnee 6. Watonga 2. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 2.
Class B
School Total Points Prv
- Shattuck (4) (4-0) 40 1
- Laverne (4) (3-0) 39 2
- Dewar (2) (5-0) 31 3
- Davenport (4-0) 25 4
- Balko-Forgan (5-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Garber 1.
Class C
School Total Points Prv
- Mountain View-Gotebo (9) (4-0) 45 1
- Timberlake (4-0) 36 2
- Tyrone (2-1) 20 3
- Waynoka (3-1) 15 4
- Sasakwa (3-0) 10 T5
Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 8. Maysville 1.