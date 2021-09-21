Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Oklahoma prep football poll 9-20-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 21, 2021

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 20. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Owasso (7) (3-0) 35           1
  2. Jenks (2-1) 28 2
  3. Union (2-1) 20           3
  4. Norman North (3-0) 9              T5
  5. Moore (3-0) 6              T5

Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 4. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Mustang 1.

Class 6A Division II

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Bixby (7) (3-0) 35           1
  2. Choctaw (2-1) 26           3
  3. B.T. Washington (3-0) 18           4
  4. Stillwater (2-1) 18           2
  5. Sand Springs (3-0) 6              5

Others receiving votes: Del City 2.

Class 5A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. McAlester (4) (3-0) 66 1
  2. Collinsville (3) (3-0) 65           2
  3. Coweta (3-0) 58           3
  4. Guthrie (3-0) 42           5
  5. Lawton Mac (3-0) 38           T6
  6. Ardmore (3-0) 31           8
  7. McGuinness (3-0) 30           4
  8. Carl Albert (2-1) 27           T6
  9. Sapulpa (2-1) 16           9
  10. Pryor (2-1) 5              10

Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Eisenhower 2. El Reno 1.

Class 4A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Tuttle (4) (3-0) 67           1
  2. Cushing (3) (3-0) 64           2
  3. Poteau (2-1) 50           4
  4. Clinton (2-1) 48           3
  5. Wagoner (2-1) 37           5
  6. Weatherford (2-0) 32 T6
  7. Hilldale (3-0) 30           T6
  8. Grove (3-0) 20           10
  9. Bethany (2-1) 15           8
  10. Blanchard (2-1) 13           9

Others receiving votes: Bristow 4. Cache 3. Elk City 2.

Class 3A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Holland Hall (5) (3-0) 68           1
  2. Lincoln Christian (2) (4-0) 64           2
  3. Heritage Hall (3-0) 50           3
  4. Verdigris (3-0) 49           4
  5. Stigler (4-0) 39           6
  6. Kingfisher (2-1) 36           5
  7. Plainview (1-2) 16           8
  8. Madill (3-0) 15           T10
  9. Kingston (2-1) 14           7
  10. Seminole (4-0) 13           NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 10. Perkins-Tryon 9. Vinita 2.

Class 2A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Washington (4) (3-0) 65           2
  2. Metro Christian (2) (2-1) 60           1
  3. Marlow (1) (3-0) 57           3
  4. Beggs (2-1) 36           4
  5. Jones (1-2) 35 5
  6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) 34           6
  7. Eufaula (2-1) 25           T9
  8. Vian (2-1) 17           T9
  9. Millwood (1-2) 15           7
  10. Victory Christian (1-2) 9              NR

(tie) Rejoice Christian School       (2-1)      9              NR

Others receiving votes: Prague 7. Chandler 7. Comanche 3. Spiro 3. Kiefer 2. Antlers 1.

Class 1A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Ringling (7) (3-0) 70           1
  2. Cashion (3-1) 61           2
  3. Gore (3-0) 58 3
  4. Hooker (3-0) 44           5
  5. Mooreland (2-0) 32           6
  6. Okemah (3-0) 31           T7
  7. Wayne (3-0) 17           10
  8. Pawhuska (3-0) 16           4
  9. Hominy (4-0) 15           NR
  10. Tonkawa (2-1) 14           T7

Others receiving votes: Morrison 13. Colcord 7. Fairview 4. Watonga 3.

Class B

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Shattuck (3) (3-0) 28           2
  2. Laverne (2) (2-0) 24           1
  3. Dewar (2) (4-0) 22           3
  4. Davenport (3-0) 15           4
  5. Balko-Forgan (4-0) 11 5

Others receiving votes: Canton 4. Regent Prep 1.

Class C

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (7) (3-0) 35           1
  2. Timberlake (3-0) 27           2
  3. Tyrone (1-1) 17           4
  4. Waynoka (2-1) 13           3
  5. Sasakwa (2-0) 4              NR

(tie) Bluejacket (3-0)      4              NR

Others receiving votes: Welch 3. Maud 1. Maysville 1.

By Craig Hall

