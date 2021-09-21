Oklahoma prep football poll 9-20-2021

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 20. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

Owasso (7) (3-0) 35 1 Jenks (2-1) 28 2 Union (2-1) 20 3 Norman North (3-0) 9 T5 Moore (3-0) 6 T5

Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 4. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Mustang 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

Bixby (7) (3-0) 35 1 Choctaw (2-1) 26 3 B.T. Washington (3-0) 18 4 Stillwater (2-1) 18 2 Sand Springs (3-0) 6 5

Others receiving votes: Del City 2.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

McAlester (4) (3-0) 66 1 Collinsville (3) (3-0) 65 2 Coweta (3-0) 58 3 Guthrie (3-0) 42 5 Lawton Mac (3-0) 38 T6 Ardmore (3-0) 31 8 McGuinness (3-0) 30 4 Carl Albert (2-1) 27 T6 Sapulpa (2-1) 16 9 Pryor (2-1) 5 10

Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Eisenhower 2. El Reno 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Tuttle (4) (3-0) 67 1 Cushing (3) (3-0) 64 2 Poteau (2-1) 50 4 Clinton (2-1) 48 3 Wagoner (2-1) 37 5 Weatherford (2-0) 32 T6 Hilldale (3-0) 30 T6 Grove (3-0) 20 10 Bethany (2-1) 15 8 Blanchard (2-1) 13 9

Others receiving votes: Bristow 4. Cache 3. Elk City 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Holland Hall (5) (3-0) 68 1 Lincoln Christian (2) (4-0) 64 2 Heritage Hall (3-0) 50 3 Verdigris (3-0) 49 4 Stigler (4-0) 39 6 Kingfisher (2-1) 36 5 Plainview (1-2) 16 8 Madill (3-0) 15 T10 Kingston (2-1) 14 7 Seminole (4-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 10. Perkins-Tryon 9. Vinita 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Washington (4) (3-0) 65 2 Metro Christian (2) (2-1) 60 1 Marlow (1) (3-0) 57 3 Beggs (2-1) 36 4 Jones (1-2) 35 5 Oklahoma Christian (3-0) 34 6 Eufaula (2-1) 25 T9 Vian (2-1) 17 T9 Millwood (1-2) 15 7 Victory Christian (1-2) 9 NR

(tie) Rejoice Christian School (2-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Prague 7. Chandler 7. Comanche 3. Spiro 3. Kiefer 2. Antlers 1.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

Ringling (7) (3-0) 70 1 Cashion (3-1) 61 2 Gore (3-0) 58 3 Hooker (3-0) 44 5 Mooreland (2-0) 32 6 Okemah (3-0) 31 T7 Wayne (3-0) 17 10 Pawhuska (3-0) 16 4 Hominy (4-0) 15 NR Tonkawa (2-1) 14 T7

Others receiving votes: Morrison 13. Colcord 7. Fairview 4. Watonga 3.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

Shattuck (3) (3-0) 28 2 Laverne (2) (2-0) 24 1 Dewar (2) (4-0) 22 3 Davenport (3-0) 15 4 Balko-Forgan (4-0) 11 5

Others receiving votes: Canton 4. Regent Prep 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

Mountain View-Gotebo (7) (3-0) 35 1 Timberlake (3-0) 27 2 Tyrone (1-1) 17 4 Waynoka (2-1) 13 3 Sasakwa (2-0) 4 NR

(tie) Bluejacket (3-0) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Welch 3. Maud 1. Maysville 1.