Oklahoma prep football poll 9-13-2021

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 13. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (5) (3-0) 33 2

2. Jenks (2) (2-1) 30 3

3. Union (2-1) 21 1

4. Broken Arrow (1-3) 5 4

5. Moore (3-0) 4 NR

(tie) Mustang (1-1) 4 5

(tie) Norman North (1-0) 4 NR

Others receiving votes:Edmond Santa Fe 3. Enid 1.

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (7) (2-0) 35 1

2. Stillwater (2-0) 26 3

3. Choctaw (2-1) 22 2

4. B.T. Washington (2-0) 15 4

5. Sand Springs (2-0) 5 5

Others receiving votes: Deer Creek-Edmond 1. Del City 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. McAlester (5) (3-0) 67 1

2. Collinsville (2) (2-0) 64 2

3. Coweta (3-0) 58 3

4. McGuinness (1-1) 43 5

5. Guthrie (3-0) 40 6

6. Lawton Mac (2-0) 31 7

(tie) Carl Albert (1-2) 31 4

8. Ardmore (2-0) 25 8

9. Sapulpa (2-1) 10 NR

10. Pryor (2-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: El Reno 4. Noble 3. Bishop Kelley 2.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Tuttle (5) (3-0) 68 2

2. Cushing (1) (2-0) 60 3

3. Clinton (1) (2-1) 59 1

4. Poteau (2-1) 46 4

5. Wagoner (1-1) 41 5

6. Weatherford (2-0) 29 T7

(tie) Hilldale (2-0) 29 T7

8. Bethany (2-1) 14 6

9. Blanchard (1-1) 12 10

10. Grove (2-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Cache 9. Bristow 6. Elk City 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Holland Hall (4) (2-0) 66 1

2. Lincoln Christian (2) (3-0) 63 2

3. Heritage Hall (1) (2-0) 60 3

4. Verdigris (2-0) 48 4

5. Kingfisher (1-1) 34 5

6. Stigler (3-0) 29 9

7. Kingston (2-0) 28 6

8. Plainview (1-2) 21 7

9. Berryhill (2-0) 15 10

10. Madill (3-0) 7 NR

(tie) Perkins-Tryon (2-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole 3.Lone Grove 2. Vinita 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Metro Christian (5) (2-0) 68 1

2. Washington (2) (3-0) 63 2

3. Marlow (2-0) 52 4

4. Beggs (1-1) 44 3

5. Jones (1-2) 36 5

6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) 35 6

7. Millwood (1-1) 22 9

8. Chandler (1-1) 21 7

9. Eufaula (1-1) 14 10

(tie) Vian (2-1) 14 8

Others receiving votes: Prague 6. Rejoice Christian School 5. Victory Christian 4. Kiefer 1.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Ringling (4) (2-0) 67 2

2. Cashion (3) (1-1) 64 1

3. Gore (2-0) 53 4

4. Pawhuska (1-1) 52 3

5. Hooker (2-0) 42 T6

6. Mooreland (1-0) 23 9

7. Okemah (3-0) 14 NR

(tie) Tonkawa (1-0) 14 5

9. Morrison (0-2) 13 T6

10. Wayne (3-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Colcord 8. Fairview 7. Oklahoma Bible 7. Watonga 3. Hominy 3. Thomas Custer 2. Wewoka 1. Woodland 1. Minco 1.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Laverne (7) (2-0) 35 1

2. Shattuck (2-0) 26 2

3. Dewar (3-0) 17 3

4. Davenport (2-0) 14 4

5. Balko-Forgan (3-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Canton 3. Regent Prep 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (2) (2-0) 30 2

2. Timberlake (4) (3-0) 28 1

3. Waynoka (2-0) 17 T4

4. Tyrone (1-1) 14 3

5. Maud (1) (2-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 5. Bluejacket 1. Maysville 1. Sasakwa 1. Welch 1.