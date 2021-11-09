Oklahoma prep football poll 11-8-2021

By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 8. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Jenks (10);(9-1);50;1
- Union;(9-1);40;2
- Owasso;(8-2);27;3
- Broken Arrow;(7-3);23;4
- Edmond Santa Fe;(6-4);3;NR
(tie) Mustang;(6-4);3;5
(tie) Norman North;(7-3);3;NR
Others receiving votes: Moore 1.
Class 6A Division II
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Bixby (10);(10-0);50;1
- Choctaw;(8-2);35;3
- Del City;(9-1);27;4
- B.T. Washington;(8-2);22;2
- Stillwater;(8-2);16;5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 5A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- McAlester (6);(10-0);96;1
- Collinsville (4);(10-0);94;2
- Carl Albert;(8-2);66;4
- Coweta;(9-1);63;5
- Ardmore;(9-1);59;8
- Lawton Mac;(9-1);55;3
- Guthrie;(9-1);52;6
- Noble;(8-2);29;7
- McGuinness;(8-2);19;9
- Pryor;(8-2);16;10
Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 1.
Class 4A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Tuttle (9);(10-0);99;1
- Poteau (1);(9-1);85;2
- Clinton;(9-1);82;3
- Cushing;(9-1);74;4
- Grove;(9-1);58;6
- Wagoner;(8-2);43;7
- Bethany;(8-2);35;5
(toe) Bristow;(8-2);35;8
- Blanchard;(7-3);22;10
- Broken Bow;(8-2);13;9
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 4.
Class 3A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Lincoln Christian (10);(10-0);100;1
- Heritage Hall;(10-0);87;2
- Holland Hall;(9-1);76;3
- Verdigris;(9-1);68;4
- Seminole;(9-1);60;6
- Berryhill;(8-2);44;7
- Perkins-Tryon;(8-2);40;8
- Stigler;(8-2);37;5
- Plainview;(7-3);23;9
- Sulphur;(7-3);9;NR
Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 6.
Class 2A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Washington (8);(10-0);106;1
- Marlow (2);(10-0);99;2
- Oklahoma Christian;(10-0);79;4
- Vian;(9-1);63;5
- Beggs;(8-2);57;3
- Rejoice Christian School;(9-1);54;6
- Victory Christian (1);(8-2);52;7
- Eufaula;(9-1);44;8
- Metro Christian;(7-3);18;9
- Crossings Christian Academy;(8-2);13;10
Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 9.Community Christian 6. Jones 4. Chandler 1.<
Class 1A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Ringling (9);(10-0);99;1
- Gore (1);(10-0);87;2
- Cashion;(8-1);84;3
- Fairview;(10-0);60;5
- Hooker;(9-1);53;4
- Pawhuska;(8-2);42;7
- Tonkawa;(7-2);38;6
- Mounds;(9-1);28;10
- Okemah;(8-1);22;9
- Elmore City;(9-1);18;8
Others receiving votes: Fairland 7. Morrison 6. Warner 6.<
Class B
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Laverne (6);(8-0);45;1
- Dewar (3);(10-0);41;2
- Davenport (1);(10-0);31;3
- Velma-Alma;(10-0);19;4
- Balko-Forgan;(9-1);11;5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.<
Class C
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Mountain View-Gotebo (9);(10-0);49;1
- Timberlake (1);(10-0);41;2
- Tyrone;(8-1);30;3
- Maud;(9-1);18;5
- Waynoka;(8-2);12;4
Others receiving votes: None.<