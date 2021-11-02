Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Oklahoma prep football poll 11-1-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 2, 2021
By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 1. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Jenks (10) (8-1) 50           1
  2. Union (8-1) 40           2
  3. Owasso (7-2) 24           4
  4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 23           3
  5. Mustang (6-3) 13           5

Others receiving votes:

Class 6A Division II

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Bixby (10) (9-0) 50           1
  2. B.T. Washington (8-1) 37           2
  3. Choctaw (7-2) 30           3
  4. Del City (8-1) 22           4
  5. Stillwater (7-2) 11           5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. McAlester (8) (9-0) 98 1
  2. Collinsville (2) (9-0) 90           2
  3. Lawton Mac (9-0) 78           3
  4. Carl Albert (6-2) 66           4
  5. Coweta (8-1) 62           5
  6. Guthrie (8-1) 55           7
  7. Noble (7-2) 36           10
  8. Ardmore (8-1) 29           6
  9. McGuinness (7-2) 20           8
  10. Pryor (7-2) 9              9

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 6. Piedmont 1.

Class 4A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Tuttle (10) (9-0) 100         1
  2. Poteau (8-1) 84           2
  3. Clinton (8-1) 80           3
  4. Cushing (8-1) 76           4
  5. Bethany (8-1) 51           6
  6. Grove (8-1) 45           5
  7. Wagoner (7-2) 34           8
  8. Bristow (7-2) 32           7
  9. Broken Bow (8-1) 28           9
  10. Blanchard (7-2) 18           10

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 2.

Class 3A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Lincoln Christian (8) (9-0) 98           2
  2. Heritage Hall (1) (9-0) 84           3
  3. Holland Hall (1) (8-1) 72           1
  4. Verdigris (8-1) 70           5
  5. Stigler (8-1) 64           4
  6. Seminole (8-1) 50           6
  7. Berryhill (7-2) 40           7
  8. Perkins-Tryon (7-2) 35           8
  9. Plainview (6-3) 17           NR
  10. Lone Grove (7-2) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 4. Sulphur 3. Vinita 2.

Class 2A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Washington (8) (10-0) 97           1
  2. Marlow (1) (9-0) 87           2
  3. Beggs (8-1) 78           3
  4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 66           4
  5. Vian (8-1) 49           5
  6. Rejoice Christian School (8-1) 47           6
  7. Victory Christian (1) (7-2) 43           7
  8. Eufaula (8-1) 33           8
  9. Metro Christian (6-3) 25           9
  10. Crossings Christian Academy (7-2) 9              NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 7. Cascia Hall 7. Community Christian 2.

Class 1A

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Ringling (9) (9-0) 98           1
  2. Gore (9-0) 85 2
  3. Cashion (7-1) 81           3
  4. Hooker (1) (9-0) 68           5
  5. Fairview (9-0) 52           7
  6. Tonkawa (7-2) 34           6
  7. Pawhuska (7-2) 33           8
  8. Elmore City (9-0) 31           T9
  9. Okemah (7-1) 29           4
  10. Mounds (8-1) 22           NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 8. Minco 3.Warner 3. Wayne 3.

Class B

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Laverne (8) (7-0) 48           1
  2. Dewar (1) (9-0) 37           2
  3. Davenport (1) (9-0) 32           3
  4. Velma-Alma (9-0) 18           4
  5. Balko-Forgan (8-1) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C

School   Total      Points   Prv

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (9-0) 50           1
  2. Timberlake (9-0) 40           2
  3. Tyrone (7-1) 27           3
  4. Waynoka (8-1) 22           4
  5. Maud (8-1) 6              NR

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5.

