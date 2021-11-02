Oklahoma prep football poll 11-1-2021

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 1. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

Jenks (10) (8-1) 50 1 Union (8-1) 40 2 Owasso (7-2) 24 4 Broken Arrow (6-3) 23 3 Mustang (6-3) 13 5

Others receiving votes:

Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

Bixby (10) (9-0) 50 1 B.T. Washington (8-1) 37 2 Choctaw (7-2) 30 3 Del City (8-1) 22 4 Stillwater (7-2) 11 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

McAlester (8) (9-0) 98 1 Collinsville (2) (9-0) 90 2 Lawton Mac (9-0) 78 3 Carl Albert (6-2) 66 4 Coweta (8-1) 62 5 Guthrie (8-1) 55 7 Noble (7-2) 36 10 Ardmore (8-1) 29 6 McGuinness (7-2) 20 8 Pryor (7-2) 9 9

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 6. Piedmont 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

Tuttle (10) (9-0) 100 1 Poteau (8-1) 84 2 Clinton (8-1) 80 3 Cushing (8-1) 76 4 Bethany (8-1) 51 6 Grove (8-1) 45 5 Wagoner (7-2) 34 8 Bristow (7-2) 32 7 Broken Bow (8-1) 28 9 Blanchard (7-2) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 2.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

Lincoln Christian (8) (9-0) 98 2 Heritage Hall (1) (9-0) 84 3 Holland Hall (1) (8-1) 72 1 Verdigris (8-1) 70 5 Stigler (8-1) 64 4 Seminole (8-1) 50 6 Berryhill (7-2) 40 7 Perkins-Tryon (7-2) 35 8 Plainview (6-3) 17 NR Lone Grove (7-2) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 4. Sulphur 3. Vinita 2.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

Washington (8) (10-0) 97 1 Marlow (1) (9-0) 87 2 Beggs (8-1) 78 3 Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 66 4 Vian (8-1) 49 5 Rejoice Christian School (8-1) 47 6 Victory Christian (1) (7-2) 43 7 Eufaula (8-1) 33 8 Metro Christian (6-3) 25 9 Crossings Christian Academy (7-2) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 7. Cascia Hall 7. Community Christian 2.

Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

Ringling (9) (9-0) 98 1 Gore (9-0) 85 2 Cashion (7-1) 81 3 Hooker (1) (9-0) 68 5 Fairview (9-0) 52 7 Tonkawa (7-2) 34 6 Pawhuska (7-2) 33 8 Elmore City (9-0) 31 T9 Okemah (7-1) 29 4 Mounds (8-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 8. Minco 3.Warner 3. Wayne 3.

Class B

School Total Points Prv

Laverne (8) (7-0) 48 1 Dewar (1) (9-0) 37 2 Davenport (1) (9-0) 32 3 Velma-Alma (9-0) 18 4 Balko-Forgan (8-1) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C

School Total Points Prv

Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (9-0) 50 1 Timberlake (9-0) 40 2 Tyrone (7-1) 27 3 Waynoka (8-1) 22 4 Maud (8-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5.