Oklahoma prep football poll 10-4-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 5, 2021
football



By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Jenks (11) (4-1) 59 1
  2. Union (4-1) 42      2
  3. Owasso (4-1) 34      3
  4. Moore (1) (5-0) 28 4
  5. Edmond Santa Fe (3-2) 6        NR

Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Broken Arrow 4. Edmond North 1. Putnam City 1.

Class 6A Division II

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Bixby (12) (5-0) 60      1
  2. Choctaw (4-1) 47      2
  3. B.T. Washington (4-1) 32      4
  4. Sand Springs (5-0) 23      5
  5. Del City (4-1) 13      NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Stillwater 4. 12, Deer Creek-Edmond 1.

Class 5A

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Collinsville (4) (5-0) 112    2
  2. McAlester (7) (5-0) 112    1
  3. Coweta (1) (5-0) 99      3
  4. Lawton Mac (5-0) 78      5
  5. Ardmore (5-0) 69 6
  6. Carl Albert (3-2) 53      8
  7. McGuinness (4-0) 43      7
  8. Guthrie (4-1) 39      4
  9. Pryor (4-1) 23      10
  10. Noble (4-1) 19      NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 7. Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 1. Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Tuttle (11) (5-0) 119    1
  2. Poteau (1) (4-1) 102    2
  3. Clinton (4-1) 92      4
  4. Cushing (4-1) 91      3
  5. Grove (5-0) 73      6
  6. Bethany (4-1) 53      7
  7. Blanchard (4-1) 38 9
  8. Bristow (4-1) 31      NR
  9. Wagoner (3-2) 26 5
  10. Broken Bow (4-1) 13      NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 7. Weatherford 5. Hilldale 4. Harrah 3. Elk City 3.

Class 3A

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Holland Hall (9) (4-0) 107 1
  2. Lincoln Christian (2) (5-0) 101    2
  3. Heritage Hall (4-0) 88      3
  4. Seminole (5-0) 66 5
  5. Kingfisher (3-1) 59      6
  6. Stigler (4-1) 51      7
  7. Berryhill (4-1) 48      10
  8. Verdigris (4-0) 41 4
  9. Plainview (2-2) 26 9
  10. Madill (4-0) 7        8

Others receiving votes: Westville 4.Vinita 3. Sulphur 3. Perkins-Tryon 1.

Class 2A

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Washington (7) (4-0) 104 1
  2. Metro Christian (3) (3-1) 98      2
  3. Marlow (1) (4-0) 87      3
  4. Beggs (3-1) 66      4
  5. Oklahoma Christian (4-0) 63      5
  6. Jones (2-2) 46      6
  7. Vian (3-1) 40      8
  8. Prague (4-0) 27      10
  9. Rejoice Christian School (3-1) 23      9
  10. Eufaula (4-0) 21 7

Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 10. Community Christian 8. Atoka 7. Cascia Hall 3. Davis 1. Spiro 1.

Class 1A

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Ringling (10) (4-0) 109    1
  2. Cashion (4-1) 95      T2
  3. Gore (1) (4-0) 88      T2
  4. Hooker (4-0) 67      4
  5. Mooreland (4-0) 63      5
  6. Okemah (4-0) 55      6
  7. Wayne (4-0) 40      7
  8. Pawhuska (4-0) 25 8
  9. Hominy (4-1) 21      9
  10. Tonkawa (3-1) 18      10

Others receiving votes: Fairview 14. Woodland 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1. Watonga 1.

Class B

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Shattuck (4) (4-0) 42      1
  2. Dewar (5) (3-0) 40 3
  3. Laverne (2) (3-0) 36      2
  4. Davenport (4-0) 30      4
  5. Balko-Forgan (5-0) 12      5

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Arkoma 1.

Class C

School        Total Points Prv

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (11) (4-0) 55 1
  2. Timberlake (4-0) 44      2
  3. Tyrone (2-1) 25      3
  4. Waynoka (3-1) 23 4
  5. Sasakwa (3-0) 13      5

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 4. Maysville 1.

