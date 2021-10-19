Oklahoma prep football poll 10-18-2021

By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Jenks (11);(6-1);55;1
- Union;(6-1);43;2
- Owasso;(6-1);34;3
- Broken Arrow;(4-3);18;5
- Edmond Santa Fe;(4-3);6;4
(tie) Norman North;(5-2);6;NR
Others receiving votes: Moore 3.<
Class 6A Division II
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Bixby (11);(7-0);55;1
- B.T. Washington;(6-1);40;2
- Choctaw;(5-2);27;4
(tie) Del City;(6-1);27;3
- Stillwater;(5-2);6;NR
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 5. Deer Creek-Edmond 5.<
Class 5A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- McAlester (6);(7-0);104;2
- Collinsville (5);(7-0);103;1
- Lawton Mac;(7-0);85;4
- Carl Albert;(5-2);64;5
- Coweta;(6-1);57;3
- Ardmore;(7-0);56;6
- Guthrie;(6-1);47;7
- McGuinness;(6-1);30;9
- Pryor;(6-1);27;10
- Noble;(5-2);21;8
Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Sapulpa 3. Tahlequah 2. Bishop Kelley 2.<
Class 4A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Tuttle (10);(7-0);109;1
- Poteau;(6-1);92;2
- Clinton;(6-1);82;3
- Cushing;(6-1);79;4
- Grove (1);(7-0);76;5
- Bethany;(6-1);50;6
- Blanchard;(6-1);40;7
- Bristow;(5-2);30;9
- Wagoner;(5-2);24;8
- Broken Bow;(6-1);18;10
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 3. Hilldale 1.Elk City 1.<
Class 3A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Holland Hall (9);(7-0);102;1
- Lincoln Christian (2);(8-0);101;2
- Heritage Hall;(7-0);84;3
- Stigler;(6-1);71;6
- Verdigris;(6-1);55;8
(tie) Seminole;(6-1);55;4
- Berryhill;(5-2);41;7
- Kingfisher;(5-2);30;5
- Sulphur;(5-2);22;T10
- Perkins-Tryon;(5-2);20;NR
Others receiving votes: Plainview 9. Kingston 6. Lone Grove 5. Vinita 3. Madill 1.
Class 2A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Washington (9);(7-0);107;1
- Marlow (1);(7-0);97;2
- Beggs;(6-1);80;3
- Oklahoma Christian;(7-0);76;4
- Vian;(6-1);56;T6
- Rejoice Christian School;(6-1);42;8
- Victory Christian (1);(5-2);40;10
- Eufaula;(6-1);33;9
- Metro Christian;(4-3);29;5
- Prague;(6-1);18;T6
Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kiefer 5. Community Christian 4. Jones 4. Cascia Hall 4. Bethel 3. Antlers 1.
Class 1A
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Ringling (10);(7-0);100;1
- Gore;(7-0);86;2
- Cashion;(6-1);78;3
- Okemah;(7-0);63;5
- Hooker;(7-0);61;4
- Wayne;(7-0);42;7
- Mooreland;(6-0);39;6
- Tonkawa;(6-1);37;8
- Pawhuska;(5-2);20;9
- Fairview;(7-0);11;NR
Others receiving votes: Morrison 5. Hominy 3. Warner 3. Elmore City 2.<
Class B
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Laverne (6);(5-0);42;2
- Dewar (2);(8-0);39;3
- Davenport (1);(8-0);26;4
- Velma-Alma;(7-0);18;5
- Balko-Forgan;(6-1);14;NR
Others receiving votes: Seiling 5. Shattuck 3. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.<
Class C
School;;TotalPoints;Prv
- Mountain View-Gotebo (10);(7-0);50;1
- Timberlake;(7-0);40;2
- Tyrone;(5-1);27;3
- Waynoka;(6-1);20;4
- Bluejacket;(5-2);5;NR
(tie) Maud;(6-1);5;NR
Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 3.<