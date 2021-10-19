Oklahoma prep football poll 10-18-2021

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Jenks (11);(6-1);55;1 Union;(6-1);43;2 Owasso;(6-1);34;3 Broken Arrow;(4-3);18;5 Edmond Santa Fe;(4-3);6;4

(tie) Norman North;(5-2);6;NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 3.<

Class 6A Division II

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Bixby (11);(7-0);55;1 B.T. Washington;(6-1);40;2 Choctaw;(5-2);27;4

(tie) Del City;(6-1);27;3

Stillwater;(5-2);6;NR

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 5. Deer Creek-Edmond 5.<

Class 5A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

McAlester (6);(7-0);104;2 Collinsville (5);(7-0);103;1 Lawton Mac;(7-0);85;4 Carl Albert;(5-2);64;5 Coweta;(6-1);57;3 Ardmore;(7-0);56;6 Guthrie;(6-1);47;7 McGuinness;(6-1);30;9 Pryor;(6-1);27;10 Noble;(5-2);21;8

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Sapulpa 3. Tahlequah 2. Bishop Kelley 2.<

Class 4A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Tuttle (10);(7-0);109;1 Poteau;(6-1);92;2 Clinton;(6-1);82;3 Cushing;(6-1);79;4 Grove (1);(7-0);76;5 Bethany;(6-1);50;6 Blanchard;(6-1);40;7 Bristow;(5-2);30;9 Wagoner;(5-2);24;8 Broken Bow;(6-1);18;10

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 3. Hilldale 1.Elk City 1.<

Class 3A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Holland Hall (9);(7-0);102;1 Lincoln Christian (2);(8-0);101;2 Heritage Hall;(7-0);84;3 Stigler;(6-1);71;6 Verdigris;(6-1);55;8

(tie) Seminole;(6-1);55;4

Berryhill;(5-2);41;7 Kingfisher;(5-2);30;5 Sulphur;(5-2);22;T10 Perkins-Tryon;(5-2);20;NR

Others receiving votes: Plainview 9. Kingston 6. Lone Grove 5. Vinita 3. Madill 1.

Class 2A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Washington (9);(7-0);107;1 Marlow (1);(7-0);97;2 Beggs;(6-1);80;3 Oklahoma Christian;(7-0);76;4 Vian;(6-1);56;T6 Rejoice Christian School;(6-1);42;8 Victory Christian (1);(5-2);40;10 Eufaula;(6-1);33;9 Metro Christian;(4-3);29;5 Prague;(6-1);18;T6

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kiefer 5. Community Christian 4. Jones 4. Cascia Hall 4. Bethel 3. Antlers 1.

Class 1A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Ringling (10);(7-0);100;1 Gore;(7-0);86;2 Cashion;(6-1);78;3 Okemah;(7-0);63;5 Hooker;(7-0);61;4 Wayne;(7-0);42;7 Mooreland;(6-0);39;6 Tonkawa;(6-1);37;8 Pawhuska;(5-2);20;9 Fairview;(7-0);11;NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 5. Hominy 3. Warner 3. Elmore City 2.<

Class B

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Laverne (6);(5-0);42;2 Dewar (2);(8-0);39;3 Davenport (1);(8-0);26;4 Velma-Alma;(7-0);18;5 Balko-Forgan;(6-1);14;NR

Others receiving votes: Seiling 5. Shattuck 3. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.<

Class C

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

Mountain View-Gotebo (10);(7-0);50;1 Timberlake;(7-0);40;2 Tyrone;(5-1);27;3 Waynoka;(6-1);20;4 Bluejacket;(5-2);5;NR

(tie) Maud;(6-1);5;NR

Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 3.<