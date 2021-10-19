Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Oklahoma prep football poll 10-18-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 19, 2021
By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Jenks (11);(6-1);55;1
  2. Union;(6-1);43;2
  3. Owasso;(6-1);34;3
  4. Broken Arrow;(4-3);18;5
  5. Edmond Santa Fe;(4-3);6;4

(tie) Norman North;(5-2);6;NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 3.<

Class 6A Division II

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Bixby (11);(7-0);55;1
  2. B.T. Washington;(6-1);40;2
  3. Choctaw;(5-2);27;4

(tie) Del City;(6-1);27;3

  1. Stillwater;(5-2);6;NR

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 5. Deer Creek-Edmond 5.<

Class 5A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. McAlester (6);(7-0);104;2
  2. Collinsville (5);(7-0);103;1
  3. Lawton Mac;(7-0);85;4
  4. Carl Albert;(5-2);64;5
  5. Coweta;(6-1);57;3
  6. Ardmore;(7-0);56;6
  7. Guthrie;(6-1);47;7
  8. McGuinness;(6-1);30;9
  9. Pryor;(6-1);27;10
  10. Noble;(5-2);21;8

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Sapulpa 3. Tahlequah 2. Bishop Kelley 2.<

Class 4A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Tuttle (10);(7-0);109;1
  2. Poteau;(6-1);92;2
  3. Clinton;(6-1);82;3
  4. Cushing;(6-1);79;4
  5. Grove (1);(7-0);76;5
  6. Bethany;(6-1);50;6
  7. Blanchard;(6-1);40;7
  8. Bristow;(5-2);30;9
  9. Wagoner;(5-2);24;8
  10. Broken Bow;(6-1);18;10

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 3. Hilldale 1.Elk City 1.<

Class 3A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Holland Hall (9);(7-0);102;1
  2. Lincoln Christian (2);(8-0);101;2
  3. Heritage Hall;(7-0);84;3
  4. Stigler;(6-1);71;6
  5. Verdigris;(6-1);55;8

(tie) Seminole;(6-1);55;4

  1. Berryhill;(5-2);41;7
  2. Kingfisher;(5-2);30;5
  3. Sulphur;(5-2);22;T10
  4. Perkins-Tryon;(5-2);20;NR

Others receiving votes: Plainview 9. Kingston 6. Lone Grove 5. Vinita 3. Madill 1.

Class 2A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Washington (9);(7-0);107;1
  2. Marlow (1);(7-0);97;2
  3. Beggs;(6-1);80;3
  4. Oklahoma Christian;(7-0);76;4
  5. Vian;(6-1);56;T6
  6. Rejoice Christian School;(6-1);42;8
  7. Victory Christian (1);(5-2);40;10
  8. Eufaula;(6-1);33;9
  9. Metro Christian;(4-3);29;5
  10. Prague;(6-1);18;T6

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kiefer 5. Community Christian 4. Jones 4. Cascia Hall 4. Bethel 3. Antlers 1.

Class 1A

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Ringling (10);(7-0);100;1
  2. Gore;(7-0);86;2
  3. Cashion;(6-1);78;3
  4. Okemah;(7-0);63;5
  5. Hooker;(7-0);61;4
  6. Wayne;(7-0);42;7
  7. Mooreland;(6-0);39;6
  8. Tonkawa;(6-1);37;8
  9. Pawhuska;(5-2);20;9
  10. Fairview;(7-0);11;NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 5. Hominy 3. Warner 3. Elmore City 2.<

Class B

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Laverne (6);(5-0);42;2
  2. Dewar (2);(8-0);39;3
  3. Davenport (1);(8-0);26;4
  4. Velma-Alma;(7-0);18;5
  5. Balko-Forgan;(6-1);14;NR

Others receiving votes: Seiling 5. Shattuck 3. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.<

Class C

School;;TotalPoints;Prv

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10);(7-0);50;1
  2. Timberlake;(7-0);40;2
  3. Tyrone;(5-1);27;3
  4. Waynoka;(6-1);20;4
  5. Bluejacket;(5-2);5;NR

(tie) Maud;(6-1);5;NR

Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 3.<

By Craig Hall

