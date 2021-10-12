Oklahoma prep football poll 10-11-2021

Poteau quarterback Jaxon Rutledge tries to avoid the pass rusher in a game earlier against Kelley. Rutledge and the Pirates are ranked second in 4A.

By The Associated Press Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Class 6A Division I School;;TotalPoints;Prv Jenks (11);(5-1);55;1 Union;(5-1);44;2 Owasso;(5-1);33;3 Edmond Santa Fe;(4-2);16;5 Broken Arrow;(3-3);7;NR Others receiving votes: Moore 6. Norman North 4.< Class 6A Division II School;;TotalPoints;Prv Bixby (11);(6-0);55;1 B.T. Washington;(5-1);38;3 Del City;(4-1);28;5 Choctaw;(4-2);25;2 Sand Springs;(5-1);14;4 Others receiving votes: Stillwater 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 2.< Class 5A School;;TotalPoints;Prv Collinsville (5);(6-0);103;1 McAlester (4);(6-0);100;2 Coweta (2);(6-0);94;3 Lawton Mac;(6-0);72;4 Carl Albert;(5-1);59;6 Ardmore;(6-0);56;5 Guthrie;(5-1);37;8 Noble;(5-1);30;10 McGuinness;(3-3);27;7 Pryor;(5-1);19;9 Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 2. Sapulpa 1. Tahlequah 1.< Class 4A School;;TotalPoints;Prv Tuttle (10);(6-0);109;1 Poteau;(5-1);91;2 Clinton;(5-1);86;3 Cushing;(5-1);79;4 Grove (1);(6-0);73;5 Bethany;(5-1);50;6 Blanchard;(5-1);39;7 Wagoner;(4-2);26;9 Bristow;(4-2);24;8 Broken Bow;(5-1);22;10 Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Hilldale 1. Elk City 1.< Class 3A School;;TotalPoints;Prv Holland Hall (10);(6-0);108;1 Lincoln Christian (1);(7-0);99;2 Heritage Hall;(6-0);83;3 Seminole;(6-0);72;4 Kingfisher;(5-1);56;5 Stigler;(5-1);49;6 Berryhill;(5-1);45;7 Verdigris;(5-1);36;8 Plainview;(4-2);30;9 Sulphur;(4-2);7;NR (tie) Madill;(4-2);7;10 Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Westville 4. Perkins-Tryon 2. Vinita 1.< Class 2A School;;TotalPoints;Prv Washington (9);(6-0);106;1 Marlow (1);(6-0);94;3 Beggs (1);(5-1);85;4 Oklahoma Christian;(6-0);70;5 Metro Christian;(4-2);61;2 Prague;(6-0);45;8 (tie) Vian;(5-1);45;7 Rejoice Christian School;(6-1);35;9 Eufaula;(5-1);30;10 Victory Christian;(4-2);12;NR Others receiving votes: Jones 9. Kiefer 5. Bethel 3. Cascia Hall 1. Perry 1. Pocola 1.Crossings Christian Academy 1. Community Christian 1.< Class 1A School;;TotalPoints;Prv Ringling (11);(6-0);110;1 Gore;(6-0);91;3 Cashion;(6-1);85;2 Hooker;(6-0);71;4 Okemah;(6-0);61;6 Mooreland;(5-0);56;5 Wayne;(6-0);40;7 Tonkawa;(5-1);25;10 Pawhuska;(4-2);23;8 Hominy;(6-1);21;9 Others receiving votes: Fairview 15. Morrison 4. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1.< Class B School;;TotalPoints;Prv Shattuck (4);(5-0);44;1 Laverne (4);(4-0);43;3 Dewar (3);(7-0);41;2 Davenport;(6-0);26;4 Velma-Alma;(6-0);5;NR Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 4. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1. Regent Prep 1.< Class C School;;TotalPoints;Prv Mountain View-Gotebo (9);(6-0);53;1 Timberlake (2);(6-0);46;2 Tyrone;(4-1);29;3 Waynoka;(5-1);21;4 Sasakwa;(5-0);10;5 Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5. Maysville 1.<