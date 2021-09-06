Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Oklahoma prep football how they fared

ByCraig Hall

Sep 6, 2021

By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

  1. Jenks lost to Bixby 23-15.
  2. Union beat Broken Arrow 38-28.
  3. Owasso beat Fayetteville Ark., 48-42.
  4. Broken Arrow lost to Union 38-28.
  5. Edmond Santa Fe lost to Stillwater 30-20.

Class 6A Division II

  1. Bixby beat Jenks 23-15.
  2. Choctaw beat Springdale 63-6.
  3. B.T. Washington beat Sulphur 34-13.
  4. Stillwater beat Santa Fe 30-20.
  5. Sand Springs beat Bishop Kelley 34-13.

Class 5A

  1. Carl Albert lost to Midwest City 14-9.
  2. McAlester beat Sallisaw 57-6.
  3. Collinsville beat Oologah 54-22.
  4. Coweta beat Wagoner 37-13.
  5. McGuinness did not play.
  6. Bishop Kelley lost to Sand Springs 34-13.
  7. Lawton Mac beat Eisenhower 42-27.
  8. Guthrie beat Putnam West 67-0.
  9. El Reno did not play.
  10. Ardmore beat Ada 27-0.

Class 4A

  1. Clinton beat Woodward 41-14.
  2. Tuttle beat Plainview 21-13.
  3. Wagoner lost to Coweta 37-13.
  4. Poteau lost to Shiloh Christian 27-21.
  5. Cushing beat Bristow 35-26.
  6. Hilldale beat Will Rogers 28-20.
  7. Weatherford beat Kingfisher 28-19.
  8. Blanchard lost to Noble 41-23.
  9. Bethany beat John Marshall 30-22.
  10. Bristow lost to Cushing 35-26.

(tie) Cache beat Altus 49-0.

Class 3A

  1. Holland Hall beat Cascia Hall 45-7.
  2. Lincoln Christian beat Jones 31-29.
  3. Heritage Hall beat Millwood 44-18.
  4. Verdigris beat Sperry 28-0.
  5. Anadarko lost to Elgin 55-41.
  6. Kingfisher lost to Weatherford 28-19.
  7. Plainview lost to Tuttle 21-13.
  8. Kingston beat Idabel 16-7.

(tie) Perkins-Tryon beat Tecumsah 41-13.

  1. Stigler beat Adair 45-6.

Class 2A

  1. Metro Christian beat Tulsa Noah Homeschool 46-17.
  2. Washington beat Sulphur 34-13.
  3. Beggs beat Rejoice Christian 74-48.
  4. Marlow beat Chickasha 40-14.
  5. Oklahoma Christian beat Morrison 14-0.
  6. Jones lost to Lincoln Christian 31-29.
  7. Millwood lost to Heritage Hall 44-18.
  8. Chandler beat Stroud 53-0.

(tie) Vian lost to Eufaula 39-34.

  1. Eufaula beat Vian 39-34.

Class 1A

  1. Pawhuska lost to Victory Christian 39-33.
  2. Cashion beat Perry 47-14.
  3. Ringling did not play.
  4. Morrison lost to Oklahoma Christian 14-0.
  5. Gore beat Waldron 38-6.
  6. Tonkawa beat Newkirk 40-3.
  7. Pawnee lost to Mooreland 22-14.
  8. Hooker beat Sunray 55-26.
  9. Thomas Custer lost to Alva 8-7.
  10. Wewoka beat Holdenville 20-14.

Class B

  1. Laverne did not play.
  2. Shattuck did not play.
  3. Dewar beat Regent Prep 48-20.
  4. Davenport beat Weleetka 42-18.

(tie) Regent Prep lost to Dewar 48-20.

Class C

  1. Timberlake beat Ringwood 58-0.
  2. Tyrone beat Turpin 55-20.
  3. Mountain View-Gotebo beat Snyder 54-12.
  4. Midway lost to Arkoma 58-8.
  5. Buffalo did not play.

