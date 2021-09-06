Oklahoma prep football how they fared

By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
- Jenks lost to Bixby 23-15.
- Union beat Broken Arrow 38-28.
- Owasso beat Fayetteville Ark., 48-42.
- Edmond Santa Fe lost to Stillwater 30-20.
Class 6A Division II
- Choctaw beat Springdale 63-6.
- B.T. Washington beat Sulphur 34-13.
- Sand Springs beat Bishop Kelley 34-13.
Class 5A
- Carl Albert lost to Midwest City 14-9.
- McAlester beat Sallisaw 57-6.
- Collinsville beat Oologah 54-22.
- Coweta beat Wagoner 37-13.
- McGuinness did not play.
- Lawton Mac beat Eisenhower 42-27.
- Guthrie beat Putnam West 67-0.
- El Reno did not play.
- Ardmore beat Ada 27-0.
Class 4A
- Clinton beat Woodward 41-14.
- Tuttle beat Plainview 21-13.
- Poteau lost to Shiloh Christian 27-21.
- Cushing beat Bristow 35-26.
- Hilldale beat Will Rogers 28-20.
- Weatherford beat Kingfisher 28-19.
- Blanchard lost to Noble 41-23.
- Bethany beat John Marshall 30-22.
(tie) Cache beat Altus 49-0.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall beat Cascia Hall 45-7.
- Lincoln Christian beat Jones 31-29.
- Heritage Hall beat Millwood 44-18.
- Verdigris beat Sperry 28-0.
- Anadarko lost to Elgin 55-41.
- Kingston beat Idabel 16-7.
(tie) Perkins-Tryon beat Tecumsah 41-13.
- Stigler beat Adair 45-6.
Class 2A
- Metro Christian beat Tulsa Noah Homeschool 46-17.
- Washington beat Sulphur 34-13.
- Beggs beat Rejoice Christian 74-48.
- Marlow beat Chickasha 40-14.
- Oklahoma Christian beat Morrison 14-0.
- Chandler beat Stroud 53-0.
(tie) Vian lost to Eufaula 39-34.
Class 1A
- Pawhuska lost to Victory Christian 39-33.
- Cashion beat Perry 47-14.
- Ringling did not play.
- Gore beat Waldron 38-6.
- Tonkawa beat Newkirk 40-3.
- Pawnee lost to Mooreland 22-14.
- Hooker beat Sunray 55-26.
- Thomas Custer lost to Alva 8-7.
- Wewoka beat Holdenville 20-14.
Class B
- Laverne did not play.
- Shattuck did not play.
- Dewar beat Regent Prep 48-20.
- Davenport beat Weleetka 42-18.
Class C
- Timberlake beat Ringwood 58-0.
- Tyrone beat Turpin 55-20.
- Mountain View-Gotebo beat Snyder 54-12.
- Midway lost to Arkoma 58-8.
- Buffalo did not play.