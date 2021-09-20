Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football how they fared Week 3

ByCraig Hall

Sep 20, 2021
football

By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

  1. Owasso (3-0) did not play.
  2. Jenks (2-1) did not play.
  3. Union (2-1) did not play.
  4. Broken Arrow (1-2) did not play.
  5. Moore (3-0) did not play.

(tie) Mustang (1-2) lost to Norman 62-58.

(tie) Norman North (3-0) beat Yukon 47-10.

Class 6A Division II

  1. Bixby (3-0) beat Stillwater 42-14.
  2. Stillwater (2-1) lost to Bixby 42-14.
  3. Choctaw (2-1) did not play.
  4. B.T. Washington (3-0) beat Edison Prep 64-13.
  5. Sand Springs (3-0) beat Shiloh Christian 40-33.

Class 5A

  1. McAlester (3-0) did not play.
  2. Collinsville (3-0) beat Bartlesville 42-7.
  3. Coweta (3-0) did not play.
  4. McGuinness (1-2) lost to Del City 27-21.
  5. Guthrie (3-0) did not play.
  6. Lawton Mac (3-0) beat Enid 28-21.

(tie) Carl Albert (2-1) beat Shawnee 36-14.

  1. Ardmore (3-0) beat Ponca City 28-18.
  2. Sapulpa (2-1) did not play.
  3. Pryor (2-1) lost to Grove 57-34.

Class 4A

  1. Tuttle (3-0) did not play.
  2. Cushing (3-0) beat Berryhill 55-14.
  3. Clinton (2-1) lost to forfeit.
  4. Poteau (2-1) did not play.
  5. Wagoner (2-1) beat Sperry 42-14.
  6. Weatherford (2-0) beat Woodward 25-15.

(tie) Hilldale (3-0) beat Oologah-Talala 64-21.

  1. Bethany (2-1) did not play.
  2. Blanchard (2-1) beat Newcastle 20-13.
  3. Grove (3-0) beat Pryor 57-34.

Class 3A

  1. Holland Hall (3-0) beat Metro Christian 37-7.
  2. Lincoln Christian (4-0) beat Trinity Christian, TX 58-13.
  3. Heritage Hall (3-0) beat John Marshall 44-0.
  4. Verdigris (3-0) beat Victory Christian 24-21.
  5. Kingfisher (2-1) beat Chisholm 48-8.
  6. Stigler (4-0) beat Hartshorne 62-0.
  7. Kingston (2-1) lost to Broken Bow 39-0.
  8. Plainview (1-2) did not play.
  9. Berryhill (2-1) lost to Cushing 55-14.
  10. Madill (3-0) did not play.

(tie) Perkins-Tryon (2-1) did not play.

Class 2A

  1. Metro Christian (2-1) lost to Holland Hall 37-7.
  2. Washington (3-0) did not play.
  3. Marlow (3-0) beat Atoka 42-10.
  4. Beggs (2-1) beat Chandler 42-14.
  5. Jones (1-2) did not play.
  6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) did not play.
  7. Millwood (1-2) lost to forfeit.
  8. Chandler (1-2) lost to Beggs 42-14.
  9. Eufaula (2-1) beat Checotah 49-6.

(tie) Vian (2-1) did not play.

Class 1A

  1. Ringling (3-0) beat Marietta 48-0.
  2. Cashion (3-1) beat Thomas Fay Custer 47-0.
  3. Gore (3-0) beat Panama 56-6.
  4. Pawhuska (1-2) lost to Hominy 33-31.
  5. Hooker (3-0) beat Booker, TX 52-8.
  6. Mooreland (2-0) beat Woodland 30-28.
  7. Okemah (3-0) did not play.

(tie) Tonkawa (2-1) beat Blackwell 32-6.

  1. Morrison (1-2) beat Haskell 34-0.
  2. Wayne (3-0) did not play.

Class B

  1. Laverne (2-0) vs. SW Covenant, Rain out.
  2. Shattuck (3-0) beat Cherokee 50-0.
  3. Dewar (4-0) beat Strother 69-24.
  4. Davenport (3-0) beat Alex 48-0.
  5. Balko-Forgan (4-0) beat Boise City 54-8.

Class C

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (3-0) beat Waurika 70-38.
  2. Timberlake (3-0) did not play.
  3. Waynoka (2-1) lost to Ringwood 34-24.
  4. Tyrone (1-1) did not play.
  5. Maud (2-1) lost to Snyder 40-6.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Heavener Softball Sports

Ledger to broadcast Heavener and Atoka game

Sep 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Clemson, Ohio State slip in AP poll

Sep 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

Sutmiller wins week 3 pick-em

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Interim studies

Sep 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Senate review 9-17-2021

Sep 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Focus on what you do

Sep 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener Softball Sports

Ledger to broadcast Heavener and Atoka game

Sep 20, 2021 Craig Hall