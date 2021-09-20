Oklahoma prep football how they fared Week 3

By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
- Owasso (3-0) did not play.
- Jenks (2-1) did not play.
- Union (2-1) did not play.
- Broken Arrow (1-2) did not play.
- Moore (3-0) did not play.
(tie) Mustang (1-2) lost to Norman 62-58.
(tie) Norman North (3-0) beat Yukon 47-10.
Class 6A Division II
- Bixby (3-0) beat Stillwater 42-14.
- Stillwater (2-1) lost to Bixby 42-14.
- Choctaw (2-1) did not play.
- B.T. Washington (3-0) beat Edison Prep 64-13.
- Sand Springs (3-0) beat Shiloh Christian 40-33.
Class 5A
- McAlester (3-0) did not play.
- Collinsville (3-0) beat Bartlesville 42-7.
- Coweta (3-0) did not play.
- McGuinness (1-2) lost to Del City 27-21.
- Guthrie (3-0) did not play.
- Lawton Mac (3-0) beat Enid 28-21.
(tie) Carl Albert (2-1) beat Shawnee 36-14.
- Ardmore (3-0) beat Ponca City 28-18.
- Sapulpa (2-1) did not play.
- Pryor (2-1) lost to Grove 57-34.
Class 4A
- Tuttle (3-0) did not play.
- Cushing (3-0) beat Berryhill 55-14.
- Clinton (2-1) lost to forfeit.
- Poteau (2-1) did not play.
- Wagoner (2-1) beat Sperry 42-14.
- Weatherford (2-0) beat Woodward 25-15.
(tie) Hilldale (3-0) beat Oologah-Talala 64-21.
- Bethany (2-1) did not play.
- Blanchard (2-1) beat Newcastle 20-13.
- Grove (3-0) beat Pryor 57-34.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall (3-0) beat Metro Christian 37-7.
- Lincoln Christian (4-0) beat Trinity Christian, TX 58-13.
- Heritage Hall (3-0) beat John Marshall 44-0.
- Verdigris (3-0) beat Victory Christian 24-21.
- Kingfisher (2-1) beat Chisholm 48-8.
- Stigler (4-0) beat Hartshorne 62-0.
- Kingston (2-1) lost to Broken Bow 39-0.
- Plainview (1-2) did not play.
- Berryhill (2-1) lost to Cushing 55-14.
- Madill (3-0) did not play.
(tie) Perkins-Tryon (2-1) did not play.
Class 2A
- Metro Christian (2-1) lost to Holland Hall 37-7.
- Washington (3-0) did not play.
- Marlow (3-0) beat Atoka 42-10.
- Beggs (2-1) beat Chandler 42-14.
- Jones (1-2) did not play.
- Oklahoma Christian (3-0) did not play.
- Millwood (1-2) lost to forfeit.
- Chandler (1-2) lost to Beggs 42-14.
- Eufaula (2-1) beat Checotah 49-6.
(tie) Vian (2-1) did not play.
Class 1A
- Ringling (3-0) beat Marietta 48-0.
- Cashion (3-1) beat Thomas Fay Custer 47-0.
- Gore (3-0) beat Panama 56-6.
- Pawhuska (1-2) lost to Hominy 33-31.
- Hooker (3-0) beat Booker, TX 52-8.
- Mooreland (2-0) beat Woodland 30-28.
- Okemah (3-0) did not play.
(tie) Tonkawa (2-1) beat Blackwell 32-6.
- Morrison (1-2) beat Haskell 34-0.
- Wayne (3-0) did not play.
Class B
- Laverne (2-0) vs. SW Covenant, Rain out.
- Shattuck (3-0) beat Cherokee 50-0.
- Dewar (4-0) beat Strother 69-24.
- Davenport (3-0) beat Alex 48-0.
- Balko-Forgan (4-0) beat Boise City 54-8.
Class C
- Mountain View-Gotebo (3-0) beat Waurika 70-38.
- Timberlake (3-0) did not play.
- Waynoka (2-1) lost to Ringwood 34-24.
- Tyrone (1-1) did not play.
- Maud (2-1) lost to Snyder 40-6.