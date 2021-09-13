Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football how they fared in Week 2

ByCraig Hall

Sep 13, 2021
Wolves

By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division

  1. Union (2-1) lost to Jenks 22-0.
  2. Owasso (3-0) beat Broken Arrow 42-3.
  3. Jenks (2-1) beat Union 22-0.
  4. Broken Arrow (1-3) lost to Owasso 42-3.
  5. Mustang (1-1) lost to Stillwater 32-28.

Class 6A Division II

  1. Bixby (2-0) did not play.
  2. Choctaw (2-1) lost to Dallas Jesuit 36-29.
  3. Stillwater (2-0) beat Mustang 32-28.
  4. B.T. Washington (2-0) did not play.
  5. Sand Springs (2-0) did not play.

Class 5A

  1. McAlester (3-0) beat Ada 42-14.
  2. Collinsville (2-0) beat Skiatook 43-7.
  3. Coweta (3-0) beat Frontenac 42-6.
  4. Carl Albert (1-2) lost to Del City 52-20.
  5. McGuinness (1-1) beat Bishop Kelley 49-6.
  6. Guthrie (3-0) beat Duncan 41-7.
  7. Lawton Mac (2-0) beat Ada 42-14.
  8. Ardmore (2-0) beat Shawnee 42-14.
  9. Bishop Kelley (0-3) lost to McGuinness 49-6.
  10. El Reno (0-2) did not play.

Class 4A

  1. Clinton (1-1) lost to Heritage Hall 39-24.
  2. Tuttle (3-0) beat Newcastle 35-7.
  3. Cushing (2-0) beat Perkins-Tryon 48-14.
  4. Poteau (2-1) beat Alma 35-12.
  5. Wagoner (1-1) beat Tahlequah 21-7.
  6. Bethany (2-1) lost to Woodward 17-12.
  7. Hilldale (2-0) beat Checotah 45-0.

(tie) Weatherford (1-0) did not play.

  1. Cache (2-1) lost to Plainview 42-28.
  2. Blanchard (1-1) beat Elgin 35-7.

Class 3A

  1. Holland Hall (2-0) did not play.
  2. Lincoln Christian (3-0) beat Vian 49-13.
  3. Heritage Hall (2-0) beat Clinton 39-24.
  4. Verdigris (2-0) beat Miami 56-0.
  5. Kingfisher (1-1) did not play.
  6. Kingston (2-0) beat Hugo 27-6.
  7. Plainview (1-2) beat Cache 42-28.
  8. Perkins-Tryon (2-1) lost to Cushing 48-14.
  9. Stigler (3-0) beat Blackwell 41-0.
  10. Berryhill (2-0) beat Cascia Hall 35-7.

Class 2A

  1. Metro Christian (2-0) did not play.
  2. Washington (3-0) beat Lindsay 55-12.
  3. Beggs (1-1) did not play.
  4. Marlow (2-0) beat Andarko 58-6.
  5. Jones (1-2) beat Luther 50-12.
  6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) beat Crossings 9-0.
  7. Chandler (1-1) lost to Bristow 36-26.
  8. Vian (2-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 49-13.
  9. Millwood (1-1) beat Douglass 27-7.
  10. Eufaula (1-1) beat Owasso JV 30-14.

Class 1A

  1. Cashion (2-1) beat Minco 48-6.
  2. Ringling (2-0) beat Dickson 76-12.

3.Pawhuska (1-1) did not play.

  1. Gore (2-0) beat Mounds 48-16.
  2. Tonkawa (1-1) lost to Perry 13-12.
  3. Hooker (2-0) did not play.

(tie) Morrison (0-2) lost to Kiefer 16-14.

  1. Pawnee (0-3) lost to Okemah 40-30.
  2. Mooreland (1-0) did not play.
  3. Wewoka (1-1) lost to Okmulgee 42-18.

Class B

  1. Laverne (2-0) beat Waurika 58-18.
  2. Shattuck (2-0) beat Destiny Christian 44-14.
  3. Dewar (3-0) did not play.
  4. Davenport (2-0) beat Wetumka 50-8.
  5. Regent Prep (1-1) beat Southwest Covenant 45-0.

Class C

  1. Timberlake (3-0) beat Waukomis 54-6.
  2. Mountain View-Gotebo (2-0) beat Cyril 56-6.
  3. Tyrone (1-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 62-30.
  4. Waynoka (2-0) did not play.

(tie) Buffalo (1-1) beat Pond Creek Hunter 32-24.

By Craig Hall

