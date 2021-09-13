Oklahoma prep football how they fared in Week 2

By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division
- Union (2-1) lost to Jenks 22-0.
- Owasso (3-0) beat Broken Arrow 42-3.
- Jenks (2-1) beat Union 22-0.
- Broken Arrow (1-3) lost to Owasso 42-3.
- Mustang (1-1) lost to Stillwater 32-28.
Class 6A Division II
- Bixby (2-0) did not play.
- Choctaw (2-1) lost to Dallas Jesuit 36-29.
- Stillwater (2-0) beat Mustang 32-28.
- B.T. Washington (2-0) did not play.
- Sand Springs (2-0) did not play.
Class 5A
- McAlester (3-0) beat Ada 42-14.
- Collinsville (2-0) beat Skiatook 43-7.
- Coweta (3-0) beat Frontenac 42-6.
- Carl Albert (1-2) lost to Del City 52-20.
- McGuinness (1-1) beat Bishop Kelley 49-6.
- Guthrie (3-0) beat Duncan 41-7.
- Lawton Mac (2-0) beat Ada 42-14.
- Ardmore (2-0) beat Shawnee 42-14.
- Bishop Kelley (0-3) lost to McGuinness 49-6.
- El Reno (0-2) did not play.
Class 4A
- Clinton (1-1) lost to Heritage Hall 39-24.
- Tuttle (3-0) beat Newcastle 35-7.
- Cushing (2-0) beat Perkins-Tryon 48-14.
- Poteau (2-1) beat Alma 35-12.
- Wagoner (1-1) beat Tahlequah 21-7.
- Bethany (2-1) lost to Woodward 17-12.
- Hilldale (2-0) beat Checotah 45-0.
(tie) Weatherford (1-0) did not play.
- Cache (2-1) lost to Plainview 42-28.
- Blanchard (1-1) beat Elgin 35-7.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall (2-0) did not play.
- Lincoln Christian (3-0) beat Vian 49-13.
- Heritage Hall (2-0) beat Clinton 39-24.
- Verdigris (2-0) beat Miami 56-0.
- Kingfisher (1-1) did not play.
- Kingston (2-0) beat Hugo 27-6.
- Plainview (1-2) beat Cache 42-28.
- Perkins-Tryon (2-1) lost to Cushing 48-14.
- Stigler (3-0) beat Blackwell 41-0.
- Berryhill (2-0) beat Cascia Hall 35-7.
Class 2A
- Metro Christian (2-0) did not play.
- Washington (3-0) beat Lindsay 55-12.
- Beggs (1-1) did not play.
- Marlow (2-0) beat Andarko 58-6.
- Jones (1-2) beat Luther 50-12.
- Oklahoma Christian (3-0) beat Crossings 9-0.
- Chandler (1-1) lost to Bristow 36-26.
- Vian (2-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 49-13.
- Millwood (1-1) beat Douglass 27-7.
- Eufaula (1-1) beat Owasso JV 30-14.
Class 1A
- Cashion (2-1) beat Minco 48-6.
- Ringling (2-0) beat Dickson 76-12.
3.Pawhuska (1-1) did not play.
- Gore (2-0) beat Mounds 48-16.
- Tonkawa (1-1) lost to Perry 13-12.
- Hooker (2-0) did not play.
(tie) Morrison (0-2) lost to Kiefer 16-14.
- Pawnee (0-3) lost to Okemah 40-30.
- Mooreland (1-0) did not play.
- Wewoka (1-1) lost to Okmulgee 42-18.
Class B
- Laverne (2-0) beat Waurika 58-18.
- Shattuck (2-0) beat Destiny Christian 44-14.
- Dewar (3-0) did not play.
- Davenport (2-0) beat Wetumka 50-8.
- Regent Prep (1-1) beat Southwest Covenant 45-0.
Class C
- Timberlake (3-0) beat Waukomis 54-6.
- Mountain View-Gotebo (2-0) beat Cyril 56-6.
- Tyrone (1-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 62-30.
- Waynoka (2-0) did not play.
(tie) Buffalo (1-1) beat Pond Creek Hunter 32-24.