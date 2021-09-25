Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

Oklahoma governor calls special session for redistricting

ByCraig Hall

Sep 25, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday called a special session of the Legislature to address redistricting of the state’s federal and state legislative districts.

Stitt said the session will begin Nov. 15 to draw new district maps for for all 101 state House seats and 48 Senate seats and for the state’s five congressional districts.

The Oklahoma Legislature approved new House and Senate districts earlier this year. But lawmakers drew those districts based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates, not the final numbers released in August.

Stitt said the session also will consider amending candidacy and redistricting deadlines.

Census Bureau data shows population increases in urban and suburban parts of Oklahoma and population declines in rural areas of the state.

