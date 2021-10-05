Obituary for Tara Ollie

Tara Michelle Ollie departed this Earth en route to her homecoming with Jesus Christ Sept. 24, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born in Poteau May 9, 1977 to Shannon Morris Kitchens and Terry May.

To her dying day Tara always knew Glen Kitchens was her dad; she was proud of it and told everyone as such. For anyone wondering, this is exactly how she wanted the preamble to her obit to read for it was instructed as such numerous times. As she would say, “It is what it is and that’s how I want it so you better do it”.

Tara may have been born in Poteau but she was a Wister girl through and through. No matter where she went, or who she met, or where she lived, Tara never stopped being a Wister girl at heart, and that’s what made her so special. Tara never met a stranger. She had backbone, was full of grit, loved hard, played hard and if you ever screwed up you also found out that she fought hard. If she loved you, she had your back 100 percent. If she didn’t, well……she made sure you knew it and it typically wasn’t a very pleasant experience. There was nothing fake with Tara. Tara would accept any challenge, large or small, and never backed down from anything or anyone in her life. She didn’t know how to lose.

Tara met the love of her life, Gary David Ollie, in a beer joint in 1998 and never looked back. If you knew us well, then you know that the previous statement is only fitting for this obit. Tara and Gary were married under an oak tree, in 110 degree blazing heat, in Poteau Aug. 9, 2006. From that point on Tara, bossed Gary around every single day until the very end. It was as if she was born to do it.

Together Tara and Gary went on adventure after adventure, working hard and playing hard together along the way. She worked on pipeline survey crews, land survey crews, and lastly was a title agent for a corporation until she was bestowed the honor of being the only employee ever that was paid to quit. She would smile her little smirky smile when she toldl people that part.

Tara and Gary made their home in Douglas, Wyoming. She had a special love for Wyoming and all it has to offer and embraced the Wyoming lifestyle with grace and dignity. She made numerous friends in Douglas, and she truly cared for all of them.

Tara was a devoted mother, best friend, ardent supporter and fierce protector of her son, Ransom Jacob Ollie, to the very end. She loved Tara Michelle Morris, and Jacob Allen Ollie both as her own and would’ve throttled me if it wasn’t put in writing although everyone that knew her already knew this fact.

She will be missed.

She is survived by her beloved husband Gary David Ollie; two sons Ransom J. Ollie and Jacob A. Ollie; one daughter (in heart) Tara M. Morris and son-in-law Steven Morris; father Glen Kitchens and bonus mom Pat Kitchens;

mother-in law Markay Anderson; father and mother-in-law Gary and Kay Ollie; brother and sister-in-law Bryan and Crystal Ollie; brother-in-law Jeff Broyles; one sister, Jessica May Koronis; two brothers Matt Kitchens and Casey May; Aunt Irma L. Morris; Uncle Kevin Bert Morris; five nieces Tayler and Alex Ollie, Laney May, Maylei Rogers and Kaydence May; four nephews Dillion May, Camden Broyles, Jacob Maden and Scout May; numerous other relatives and loved ones; many beloved friends.

Tara was preceded in death by her mother, Shannon Dale Kitchens; sister, Stephanie May; maternal grandparents Wilbert and Billie Morris; uncles Martin David Morris and William Morris; paternal grandparents Junior and Maureen May; and bonus grandmother, Helen Morris.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sam Walden officiating.

The family will visit with friends Saturday from 1 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.

To sign Tara’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com .