Obituary for Sharon Crabtree

SEMINOLE – Sharon Kay Crabtree, 66, of Seminole passed away Sunday in Seminole. Kay was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Reuben McKinley Myers, Jr. and Elnora Jane (Clark) Myers.

Funeral services are Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bowlegs First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Roy Robertson and Pastor Doyle Long officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

She retired in 2013 from her career as case manager for the OU College of Nursing. Kay married David Crabtree on September 27, 1974 in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Kay is survived by her husband of 47 years; three sons Chad Crabtree, Cory Crabtree and wife, Kim and Brandon Crabtree, all of Seminole; sister, Sandi Madairy; three grandchildren Gavin Crabtree, Olivia Crabtree and Cooper Crabtree; and many other family and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents who raised her Lester and Maudine Lindsey; her father, Reuben Myers; and her mother, Elnora Myers.

Casket bearers are David Crabtree, Chad Crabtree, Cory Crabtree, Brandon Crabtree, Gavin Crabtree and Dwayne Houck.

Viewing is Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole. The family will be available for visitation on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Seminole.